ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan

Jan 21, 2020

Sunil Chhetri will once again be the cynosure of all eyes as Bengaluru seek consistency

Bengaluru FC will host Odisha FC in a crunch ISL clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, with the visitors looking to leapfrog the defending champions on the table, and go level on points with FC Goa and ATK at the top of the table.

A win will take Bengaluru temporarily to sole ownership of top spot, and Carles Cuadrat has promised that his side will give a reaction to their disappointing 2-0 loss against Mumbai City FC last week, when two schoolboy errors, from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Harmanjot Khabra, gifted Mumbai the win.

Odisha are in fabulous form, with four wins on the bounce, but the champions are not a side who often get bettered at their own Fortress. They've lost only one league phase game at the Kanteerava since the start of 2018, and with three homes games left of the remaining five, Cuadrat will hope home comforts can propel his side to AFC Champions League qualification.

Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC: Match Information

Date: 22nd January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC: Team News

Bengaluru are likely to have new signing Deshorn Brown starting this game ahead of Manu Onwu, who has been underwhelming in all his appearances this season.

Udanta Singh, who has come off the bench in all the Blues' last three games, is also likely to start, with Ashique Kuruniyan dropping to the bench.

Both sides don't have any suspensions to contend with, and Odisha, who are riding their wave of good form, have no reason to change what is a winning combination.

Aridane Santana leads the ISL Golden Boot race with nine goals this season, a goal ahead of Sunil Chhetri, among others.

Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana

Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC: ISL Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: L-W-W-L-W

Odisha FC: W-W-W-W-L

Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The Blues played their first game against Odisha earlier this season, in Pune, when they came out 1-0 winners, after a first-half goal from Juanan Gonzalez was followed by heroics from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Bengaluru FC v Odisha FC Prediction

Bengaluru have an enviable home record, but Odisha are the form team of the ISL. This is going to be a close encounter, but the Kanteerava factor is one that cannot be ignored, and hence why we are going with a narrow Bengaluru win.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Odisha FC