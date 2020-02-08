ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC on Sunday

Chennaiyin FC host Bengaluru FC in an ISL clash at the Marina Arena on Sunday, with both sides needing three points in the quest to achieve their respective targets.

Chennaiyin have produced a sterling comeback in the ISL after Owen Coyle has taken over as head coach, and are now locked in a battle with Mumbai City FC to finish in fourth spot.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, need the win to keep pace with FC Goa and ATK at the top of the league, with that AFC Champions League spot beckoning for the side that finishes top of the league.

Chennaiyin are currently fifth, five points behind Mumbai, but wins in the two games they have in hand will take them one point ahead of the Islanders.

Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC: Match Information

Date: 9th February 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC: Team News

Anirudh Thapa us suspended for Chennaiyin and that is a big blow for them. The Indian international has been insstrumental in the last few games, pulling the strings in midfield, and finding his passing range with aplomb.

Germanpreet Singh should replace Thapa in the side, but that aside, Chennaiyin don't really have too many issues in the side that they need to sort out. Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro have been in sensational form, and will be at the centre of Carles Cuadrat's plans if Bengaluru are to take three points.

Bengaluru have a suspension of their own, with Harmanjot Singh Khabra ruled out after he reached the yellow-card limit in their 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC last week.

Rahul Bheke is touch-and-go with his fitness, but if he's available, Bheke should slot straight in at right-back to replace Khabra.

Deshorn Brown will lead the line, after being only an unused sub in their AFC Cup clash in Bhutan in the week, where Nili Perdomo played the full 90 minutes.

Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC: Probable Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC: ISL Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: W-W-W-W-L

Bengaluru FC: W-W-L-W-W

Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

Both sides have won an equal number of games against each other, and there's no real pattern in the head-to-head between the two sides either. They've played each other four times at Kanteerava Stadium, and won two games each, and they've played twice at the Marina Arena, and won once each.

In the reverse fixture at the Kanteerava in November, Bengaluru romped to a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri and Semboi Haokip.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Bengaluru FC wins: 3

Draws: 0

Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC Prediction

Cuadrat and Bengaluru have once again found a way to start winning games, and even though he hasn't managed to taste success consistently on his travels with Bengaluru, the Spanish head coach will be quietly confident of doing a number on the most in-form attack in the league right now.

That attack will be the cause for Owen Coyle's optimism, and is set for a battle royale against the best defence in the league. For Chennaiyin, if they manage to break the Bengaluru lines that Paartalu mans, and defend set-pieces well, they would be confident of a win.

We're going for a draw, though.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC