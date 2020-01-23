ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Nerijus Valskis is one goal behind Aridane and Chhetri in the Golden Boot race

Chennaiyin FC host Jamshedpur FC in a clash of the mid-table in the ISL on Thursday, at the Marina Arena. Chennaiyin are currently seventh, while Jamshedpur are a point ahead, in sixth.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, have had mixed fortunes under new boss Owen Coyle, with the goal-scoring touch seeming to have returned. They won their last game against NorthEast United 2-0 with two superbly taken goals from Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in their last game, beating Kerala Blasters 3-2 at home, and put themselves back in the frame to finish fourth and take the final playoff spot.

Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 23rd January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC: Team News

For Chennaiyin, there is no real need to change their team, with Owen Coyle finding a combination that has finally started scoring freely, and they even kept a clean sheet in their last game.

Crivellaro and Valskis are obviously the most important players in the side, but with Edwin Vanspaul putting in a sterling performance alongside Anirudh Thapa in midfield in their last game, Germanpreet Singh's return from suspension might only be in the form of a place on the bench.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur will surely be without their captain, Tiri, who picked up a rib injury in their last game. Castel, who came off the bench to score a penalty against Kerala, is likely to start this game, while their talismanic midfielder Piti is reportedly not far away from returning to full fitness.

Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC: ISL Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: W-W-L-L-W

Jamshedpur FC: W-L-L-L-D

Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth game between the two sides, with both having won one game each prior to this. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw, with Jamshedpur equalising late in controversial circumstances.

Isaac Vanmalsawma's goal was preceded by Farukh Choudhary handling the ball, but it went unpunished, and Chennaiyin had to concede two points.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 1

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC v Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Chennaiyin are back among the goals, and with Castel back, Jamshedpur have their goal threat back as well. Goian and Sabia haven't been impregnable at all, and the big Spaniard may well get some joy.

But the same can be said for Valskis, at the other end too, especially in Tiri's absence.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC