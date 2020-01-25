ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC- 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis

Mumbai City FC dropped two points against Hyderabad FC in their ISL clash

Mumbai City FC failed to return to the top four as they were held by to a 1-1 draw against FC Hyderabad at the GMC Athletic Stadium. Calmly converted penalties by Mohamed Larbi and Marko Stankovic cancelled each other out either side of half time, as they two sides played out an entertaining draw.

The home side, Hyderabad FC, made as many as four changes to the side that lost 1-2 to Odisha FC in their previous encounter. Kamaljit Singh suffered an injury and had to sit out of the contest, as veteran goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani took his place in the starting line-up.

The same was the case with Rohit Kumar as Sahil Tavora took his place in the midfield. Dimple Bhagat picked up a double yellow card in his ISL debut and was suspended for the contest.

Gurtej Singh, on the other hand, got relegated to the bench for a string of poor performances. Laldanmawia Ralte and Marko Stankovic were the other two new names found in the Hyderabad FC starting line-up.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, made only one change to the side that comprehensively beat league leaders Bengaluru FC 2-0. Modou Sougou was forced to sit out of the game after the Senegalese picked up an injury in the training session. Gabon international Serge Kevyn started ahead of him.

#5 Hyderabad FC finally ditch their unconventional formations

Hyderabad FC tried a variety of formations to find the winning combination. They started with a back-three until former head coach Phil Brown realized that every team in ISL exploited its weakness. Even when they were playing with a back-four, the overall balance in the team was lacking, especially the completely lacklustre midfield.

For the first time this season, it looked as if the team had a definite shape with all the players playing in their desired positions. Fielding themselves in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Adil Khan partnered Matthew Kilgallon in the heart of the defence with Nikhil Poojary and Asish Rai flanking them in the left and right respectively.

Sahil Tavora and Marko Stankovic played as the defensive midfielders with Laldanmawia Ralte, Marcelinho, and Mohammed Yasir playing ahead of them. Bobo played as the lone striker for them.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, played in their typical 4-3-3 formation with Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, and Subhasish Bose formed the back-four with Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, and Mohammed Larbi forming the midfield triumvirate. Diego Carlos and Serge Kevyn constantly switched their flanks as Amine Chermiti started centrally.

