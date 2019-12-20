ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC v ATK match prediction, preview and where to watch

ATK can go provisionally top of the ISL table with a win

ATK take on their hosts Hyderabad FC in an ISL clash on Saturday, as they look to go back above Bengaluru FC in the standings, before they face the defending champions on Christmas Day.

Hyderabad are rock bottom, with just a win and a draw from their opening eight games, and while their injury crisis has shown signs of coming to an end, they just haven't found the answers to some pressing questions.

ATK lost their last game 2-1 in Goa, after Ferran Corominas's winner, and they will be looking to heap more misery on the cellar-dwellers, who they thrashed 5-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.

Hyderabad have drawn one and lost four of their games since their only win so far, and Phil Brown knows that his time is running out, if Hyderabad are to realistically challenge for a top 4 spot, which at this point looks possible only if they manage to win all their remaining games.

Hyderabad FC v ATK: Match Information

Date: 21st December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC v ATK: Team News

Hyderabad have a full squad to choose from, but really, they haven't found a combination that has been able to display any kind of consistency. Marcelinho's maverick ability has not shone through enough, while the likes of Robin Singh and Nikhil Poojary have just not been able to influence enough games.

Phil Brown hasn't been helped by injuries, which have led to constant changes of personnel and system. He has ditched his 3-5-2 in the last couple of games, in favour of a 4-3-3 formation, but the results aren't there to see.

For ATK, Carl McHugh and Pronay Halder remain absent, while Jayesh Rane might come into the side for Sehnaj Singh, who had an underwhelming game in their last outing in Goa.

Hyderabad FC v ATK: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Rafa Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho, Laldanmawia Ralte, Bobo, Robin Singh

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC v ATK: ISL Form Guide

Hyderabad FC: L-L-D-L-L

ATK: L-W-D-D-W

Hyderabad FC v ATK Head-to-Head

The first ever ISL match for Hyderabad FC this year was the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium earlier this season. David Williams and Edu Garcia scored a brace each, as ATK ran out emphatic 5-0 winners.

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

ATK wins: 1

Draws: 0

Hyderabad FC v ATK Prediction

It is difficult to see how Hyderabad manage to keep the ATK strike-force quiet. Williams and Krishna have already scored against Hyderabad, and they will be looking to further fill their boots, with the Fijian looking to extend his lead at the top of the ISL Golden Boot race.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-4 ATK