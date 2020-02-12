ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Noe Acosta will lead the Jamshedpur attack along with Sergio Castel

Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in a clash of two teams already knocked out of ISL playoff contention this season.

Hyderabad have struggled all season, and currently sit bottom of the league with just six points from 16 matches, and are sure to finish in 10th spot, with their only real incentive left now being to avoid the ignominy of finishing with the worst ever points tally in ISL history.

Hyderabad need four points from their last two games to finish with more points than last season's Chennaiyin FC, who hold the current record, having only managed nine points from their league commitments.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have fallen away after an impressive start, after being wrecked by injuries to some crucial players. Their last game summed up their season, as they ended up drawing 3-3 against NorthEast United after a see-saw battle saw four goals being shared between the sides in the space of 11 second-half minutes.

Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 13th February 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC: Team News

Liston Colaco could get a start ahead of Nikhil Poojary for Hyderabad, with the young Goan striker impressing in his last two games for the side, after joining on loan from FC Goa. Bobo's scoring boots have not been on in recent games, but even as Marcelinho has managed a couple of goals, Hyderabad's Achilles' Heel has been the defence, which has not kept a single clean sheet all season.

For Jamshedpur, Farukh Choudhary is suspended after picking up a red card in the last game, with Aniket Jadhav the likely option to replace him.

Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Marcelinho, Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Bobo

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Bikash Jairu, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, Sergio Castel, David Grande

Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC: ISL Form Guide

Hyderabad FC: L-L-D-L-L

Jamshedpur FC: D-L-L-L-W

Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur and Hyderabad have faced each other only once before in the ISL, in the reverse fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, which Jamshedpur won 3-1.

Marcelinho equalised for Hyderabad after Castel put Jamshedpur in the lead, but goals from Aniket and Farukh gave Jamshedpur the win on the day.

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Hyderabad FC v Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Jamshedpur are slight favourites, with their greater goal-scoring ability, and Hyderabad's propensity to leak goals by the plenty. We're going for an away win in this one.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-3 Jamshedpur FC