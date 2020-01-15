ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Odisha FC have won four of their last five games

Hyderabad FC host Odisha FC in their first ISL clash since they sacked Phil Brown as head coach last week. Their new manager Albert Roca is only slated to take over from the start of the next season, but the Spaniard is expected to be in the stands in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo will take charge of Hyderabad until the end of the season, and with a playoff spot, almost ruled out even mathematically, Wadoo's job will be to bring in some stability, and a feel-good factor with a run of good results.

That is exactly what Odisha have managed, with Josep Gombau's men now occupying fourth spot, having leapfrogged Mumbai City FC with a win over the Islanders in their last game. Aridane Santana and Xisco Hernandez have continued their outstanding goal-scoring form throughout the season, and with the likes of Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga behind them, Odisha look in good stead.

Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC: Match Information

Date: 15th January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC: Team News

Hyderabad's new signing Ajay Chhetri, who has joined them on loan from Bengaluru FC, could feature having missed the last game with an injury he picked up in his first training session with the club. Adil Khan could slot in alongside Matthew Kilgallon at the heart of the defence.

For Odisha, there is no need to change what is a successful combination now. Shubham Sarangi has made the right-back position his own, and both Jerry and Nandhakumar Sekar have been outstanding on the wings.

Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Ajay Chhetri, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana

Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC: ISL Form Guide

Hyderabad FC: L-L-L-D-L

Odisha FC: W-W-W-L-W

Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC Head-to-Head

In the first meeting between the two sides earlier this season, Odisha ran out 3-2 winners in a crazy game which was played in the home of Hyderabad's predecessors FC Pune City, at the Balewadi Stadium, which served as Odisha's home ground for a few games before the Kalinga Stadium was ready for action.

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Odisha FC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Hyderabad FC v Odisha FC Prediction

Odisha are oozing with confidence, and are playing with the swagger of a side who are bang in the middle of a superb run of form. Hyderabad are exactly the opposite.

With Aridane and Xisco in the form they are in, it is extremely difficult to see how the ISL's newest team don't suffer another hammering.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-4 Odisha FC