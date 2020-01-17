ISL 2019-20: 'I am the ISL champion and that happened by making such substitutions', Carles Cuadrat defends his changes after 2-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC

Carles Cuadrat rued the 'presents' his side accorded Mumbai City FC

Before the contest at the Mumbai Football Arena, Bengaluru FC had kept most teams at bay, having conceded just seven goals across 12 ISL games. Interestingly though, three of those goals had been shipped against Mumbai City FC in the reverse fixture at the Kanteerava.

Unsurprisingly, one couldn’t resist the temptation of asking Carles Cuadrat if the Islanders represented their kryptonite, especially after another 2-0 triumph for the hosts. And, despite a chastening defeat, the Spanish manager boasted enough wherewithal to jokingly brush aside such claims. He said -

I am going to tell my players to first make the top four and then not play Mumbai in the play-offs.

On a more serious note though, Cuadrat acknowledged the aspects that had gone pear-shaped and how it directly contributed to their third defeat of the season. Opening up on the incident that led to the first goal, he quipped -

Gurpreet kicked a poor long ball moments earlier and maybe in an effort to make it right, he came after the long ball. Sometimes, in football, these things happen but we need to move ahead.

However, that trend of according gifts didn’t stop after that goal as Harmanjot Khabra produced another inexplicable error after the break, thereby handing the Islanders the initiative.

We gave away too many presents today. First, Gurpreet, then the referee and then Khabra gave them the third gift. Once you’re 1-0 down, the game-plan changes significantly and that is what happened today.

Through the encounter, the Spaniard’s tactical tweaks also came under the scanner, wherein his continuous switching of personnel at the back led to a lack of continuity. However, Cuadrat remained steadfast on his decision, stating -

I am the coach of the team that is the champion of the ISL and I did that making such kind of changes. And, we achieved that success by switching players and showing flexibility. I accept my critics but that is my job. As for my defenders, I can 100% say that each of Ashique, Nishu and Rahul can play in the defensive positions.

Apart from these aspects, Cuadrat also took time out to throw his weight behind Udanta Singh, whose form has dipped considerably over the current season. The Spaniard maintained that the winger was gaining confidence with each game and that he needed to be backed fully in such adverse times.

Thus, despite being on the end of an unfavourable result, Cuadrat looked comfortable enough speaking about the flaws that needed ironing out whereas he was also quick to identify what particularly went wrong on the night.

And, the Spaniard would hope that his players display a similar amount of decisiveness when they next take the field against Odisha FC on the 22nd of January, 2020.