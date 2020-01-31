ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC v ATK match prediction, preview and where to watch

ATK face Jamshedpur FC on Sunday

ATK travel to the JRD Tata Sports Complex to take on Jamshedpur FC in a crucial ISL game for them, as they look to ensure that they stay in touch with FC Goa and Bengaluru FC in the race for top spot in the ISL.

They are in good form, too, and will be full of confidence, having beaten FC Goa and NorthEast United in their last two games. Balwant Singh's 94th-minute winner against NorthEast was critical in ensuring that ATK didn't drop points.

Jamshedpur are in awful form, having lost four of their last five games, the last of which was a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Chennaiyin FC.

Jamshedpur FC v ATK: Match Information

Date: 2nd February 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Hyderabad

Jamshedpur FC v ATK: Team News

Tiri is expected to remain sidelined with a rib issue, while Piti's fitness situation is still unclear. If the talismanic midfielder cannot return for this game, there isn't much scope for changes for Antonio Iriondo. Sergio Castel has scored two in two games, but he will need support from the likes of David Grande and Farukh Choudhary, if they are to get a result against ATK.

Habas's side haven't really missed the injured David Williams, with the likes of Jayesh Rane and Jobby Justin stepping up, before Balwant's heroics off the bench in the last game.

It will be a surprise if ATK change their side, but maybe Balwant could get a start ahead of Jobby.

Jamshedpur FC v ATK: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Balwant Singh, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC v ATK: ISL Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: L-W-L-L-L

ATK: W-W-L-W-W

Jamshedpur FC v ATK Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth game between the two sides, with both having won one game each prior to this. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, ATK beat Jamshedpur 3-1, in a game which saw three penalties being awarded. Roy Krishna scored two of those for ATK, and Sergio Castel scored one for Jamshedpur, before Edu Garcia rounded off the win for Habas' men.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

ATK wins: 2

Draws: 2

Jamshedpur FC v ATK Prediction

ATK are full of confidence, Jamshedpur the exact opposite. The Men of Steel will have their raucous home crowd roaring them on, but on the pitch, it is difficult to see how they get the better of this ATK side.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 ATK