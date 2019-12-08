ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan Preview 08 Dec 2019, 17:04 IST

Owen Coyle takes charge of his first ISL game

High-flying Jamshedpur FC host Chennaiyin FC in an important ISL clash on Monday, with the visitors' new manager Owen Coyle looking for a positive start to his tenure in India, after having taken over from the sacked John Gregory.

Chennaiyin are unbeaten in their last two games since the 3-0 drubbing against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, with a dramatic 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC followed by a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC.

Coyle would be looking to keep that form going, but he knows that his team's defence needs to improve if they are to get anything out of this game against Jamshedpur, who are led by the impressive Sergio Castel.

Jamshedpur will also be looking to get back to winning ways after their last game against NorthEast United finished 1-1.

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 9th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Jamshedpur are still sweating on the fitness of their talismanic midfielder Piti, who has been missing in action with a hamstring injury. Narendar Gehlot and Jitendra Singh have both been impressive in their first two ISL matches for Antonio Iriondo's men, and are likely to keep their place in the back four.

CK Vineeth could drop to the bench after two lacklustre displays, with Isaac Vanmalsawma returning to the fold.

For Chennaiyin and new manager Owen Coyle, this is an opportunity to start afresh, but with the Scotsman having only arrived in India on Saturday, it is unlikely that he would tinker too much with the lineup that John Gregory put out in his last game against Odisha FC.

Masih Saighani struggled in that game, so his place could be taken by Dragos Firtulescu, who impressed after coming on from the bench.

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narendar Gehlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Sergio Castel

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC: ISL Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: D-W-L-D-W

Chennaiyin FC: D-W-L-L-D

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin have faced each other four times in the ISL, with two draws in those fixtures.

Last season, the two teams played out a 0-0 draw in Chennai towards the end of the season, which put Jamshepdur out of playoff contention. The Miners won 3-1 in their home fixture last season.

Chennaiyin's only win came in Jamshedpur in the 2017-18 season, when they won 1-0.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Chennaiyin FC wins: 1

Draws: 2

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC Prediction

With Castel in roaring form, and the Chennaiyin defence still bereft of any kind of confidence, it is hard to see how the two-time ISL champions keep the Spanish striker quiet.

With Farukh Choudhary providing admirable support to Castel, it could be another tough night for Lucian Goian and co.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC