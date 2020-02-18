ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa match prediction, preview and where to watch

Hugo Boumous has 9 goals and 8 assists for Goa this season

Jamshedpur FC finish off their ISL commitments for the season, as they host FC Goa, on what could be a historic day for the Gaurs.

Clifford Miranda's side need only a point to confirm that they will finish atop the ISL league standings, and take with them the guaranteed spot in the group stages of next season's AFC Champions League - which would make them the first-ever Indian side to feature at that stage of Asia's premier club competition.

Jamshedpur are out of playoff contention, after a disappointing season under Antonio Iriondo, and remain the only side in the ISL to never have made the playoffs. They currently languish in 8th spot, having finished fifth in the last two seasons.

Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 19th February 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Hyderabad

Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa: Team News

Tiri and Piti are ruled out, but Farukh Choudhary is back from suspension. He should come back into the starting XI and is expected to replace CK Vineeth. Amarjit Singh Kiyam should also start, after Mobashir Rahman was preferred over him in their last game against Hyderabad FC.

Caretaker boss Clifford Miranda hasn't really tinkered at all with the set-up that Sergio Lobera left behind. Hugo Boumous has stepped up brilliantly, in support of Coro, and the two have 22 goals between them this season, to go with 14 assists between Boumous and Brandon Fernandes this season.

Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa: ISL Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: D-D-L-L-L

FC Goa: W-W-W-W-L

Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth clash between the two sides, with both having won two each of the previous five games.

The reverse fixture saw Jamshedpur shock the Gaurs, with Castel's goal giving them a 1-0 win.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

FC Goa wins: 2

Draws: 1

Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa Prediction

Jamshedpur have nothing to play for, are in dire form, and come up against the ISL's best-oiled machine. It would take a brave man to bet on anything other than a comfortable win.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 FC Goa