ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Jamshedpur FC take on Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City take on their hosts Jamshedpur FC in an ISL clash on Thursday at the Furnace in Jamshedpur, as both sides look to carry on a recent run of good form, in their quest to finish in the top four in the ISL, as the season reaches its halfway mark.

Jamshedpur are on a run of three consecutive ISL draws since their fabulous win in Goa, and Antonio Iriondo knows his side needs to start picking up wins to not be left behind by the top 3, who have managed to grind wins out.

Jorge Costa's Mumbai City, meanwhile, will come into this game full of confidence after an amazing win in their last game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, when Rowllin Borges scored with almost the last kick of the game to give the Islanders a 3-2 win over the defending champions Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC v Mumbai City FC: Match Information

Date: 19th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC v Mumbai City FC: Team News

Jamshedpur are expected to miss out on the services of their top-scorer Sergio Castel once again, but with Piti fit, the veteran Spaniard is expected to be the one to pull the strings and feed the likes of Farukh Choudhary and CK Vineeth, who broke his duck with a goal against Kerala Blasters last week.

For Mumbai, they have finally got most of their players back from injury, and are unlikely to make the changes.

Jamshedpur FC v Mumbai City FC: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narendar Gehlot, Aitor Monroy, Piti, CK Vineeth, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

Jamshedpur FC v Mumbai City FC: ISL Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: D-D-D-W-L

Mumbai City FC: W-D-D-D-L

Jamshedpur FC v Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other four times before, and Mumbai City are yet to win against Jamshedpur. Last season, the Men of Steel did the double over Mumbai City, with a 2-0 win in Mumbai followed by a 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture at the Furnace.

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

Mumbai City FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Jamshedpur FC v Mumbai City FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC will be full of confidence after a heart-stopping win in their last game in Bengaluru, and with their tails up, they will be looking for a second big away scalp in a row.

Jamshedpur on the other hand, haven't looked the same without Sergio Castel in the side, and with the Spaniard expected to miss out once again, an away win is a real possibility.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC