ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Eelco Schattorie will be looking to mastermind his side's first win in seven games

Kerala Blasters host Jamshedpur FC in the ISL on Friday night, with Eelco Schattorie's side desperately looking for their first win in seven games, after six games without a win since their opening day victory over ATK.

The Blasters and Jamshedpur have both drawn their last two games, and that has meant both aren't where they would want to be in the league table.

Jamshedpur are currently fourth in the league, having been top a couple of weeks ago. The Blasters, meanwhile, are languishing at 8th place, six points behind the playoff spots and Jamshedpur who are in 4th place.

Jamshedpur will also be looking to get back to winning ways after their last two games against NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC finished 1-1.

Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 13th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur FC: Team News

Eelco Schattorie said today that midfielder Mario Arques is fit, and should be available for selection, but the Dutchman also raised a concern over Arques's match-fitness, which means he could possibly not start this game.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, who was benched in Kerala's last match against Mumbai City FC, is expected to miss out again, with Messi Bouli being among the goals.

Jamshedpur are still sweating on the fitness of their talismanic midfielder Piti, who has been missing in action with a hamstring injury. Narendar Gehlot and Jitendra Singh have both been impressive in their first few ISL matches for Antonio Iriondo's men, and are likely to keep their place in the back four.

CK Vineeth could drop to the bench after lacklustre displays, with Isaac Vanmalsawma returning to the fold, especially after the Mizo winger's late equaliser in their last match against Chennaiyin FC.

Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Vlatko Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Raphael Messi Bouli

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narendar Gehlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Sergio Castel

Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur FC: ISL Form Guide

Kerala Blasters: D-D-L-D-L

Jamshedpur FC: D-W-L-D-W

Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The Blasters have never beaten Jamshedpur in the four games the sides have faced each other in. In fact, there have been three draws in the four games between the sides.

Last season, the two games between the sides ended in a draw, with a 1-1 stalemate in Kochi in December, following a 2-2 draw in Jamshedpur in October.

Kerala Blasters wins: 0

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur FC Prediction

With the likes of Farukh Choudhary and Castel in roaring form, and the Blasters defence still leaking goals, it is hard to see how Jamshedpur don't score in this game.

However, the Blasters attack, too, has looked a threat in recent games, with Messi Bouli being supported by Sahal, Prasanth and Seityasen. With Arques expected to make a return as a substitute, it should be a strong Kerala side that finishes the game as well.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Jamshedpur FC