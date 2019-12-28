ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Jorge Costa has another injury crisis to deal with, as possibly three first-team players could miss out

Mumbai City FC host Hyderabad FC in an ISL clash on Sunday, as they look to go level with Bengaluru FC in the standings.

Hyderabad are rock bottom, with just a win and two draws from their opening nine games, with their last game seeing an impressive performance in an unfortunate 2-2 draw against ATK. They conceded an unfortunate penalty and then a late equaliser thanks to a Kamaljit Singh howler, which was thoroughly avoidable.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are bang in the middle of a super run of form. Jorge Costa's side are unbeaten in their last five games, and have two impressive wins in their last two - away at Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC: Match Information

Date: 29th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC: Team News

Mumbai City coach Costa confirmed that Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges are ruled out, with the Portuguese expected to be ruled out for a longer duration of time.

Amine Chermiti is a doubt to start, too, with the injury he picked up in the Islanders' last game against Jamshedpur. Raynier Fernandes will get a start, and if Chermiti misses out, Diego Carlos is likely to take his place, with Modou Sougou moving up to the centre-forward role.

Advertisement

Bidyananda Singh could make his first start for Mumbai too, in place of Borges.

Hyderabad have a full squad to choose from, but really, they haven't found a combination that has been able to display any kind of consistency.

Nestor Gordillo had an impressive ISL debut in the last game against ATK, while the likes of Bobo and Giles Barnes are just about finding their feet in the ISL. It is at the back that Hyderabad have big problems, though, with Kamaljit Singh having a horror season so far, while the likes of Nikhil Poojary have just not been able to adapt well enough to a change in position.

Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Prathik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Bipin Singh

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Adil Khan, Rohit Kumar, Nestor Gordillo, Giles Barnes, Marcelinho, Bobo

Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC: ISL Form Guide

Mumbai City FC: W-W-D-D-D

Hyderabad FC: D-L-L-D-L

Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, after FC Pune City's demise led to the formation of Hyderabad FC.

In the erstwhile Maharashtra Derby though, Mumbai were second best to Pune, losing six games out of the ten they played against the Stallions.

Mumbai City FC wins: 3

FC Pune City wins: 6

Draws: 1

Mumbai City FC v Hyderabad FC Prediction

With Mumbai in the midst of yet another injury storm, it is, in some ways, a good time for Hyderabad to face them. Phil Brown's side have also found a goalscorer in Bobo, and if they can tighten up at the back, there's no reason why they cannot cause an upset.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC