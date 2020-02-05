ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Mumbai City FC can go five points clear of Chennaiyin FC, having played two more games

Mumbai City FC host Jamshedpur FC in the ISL on Thursday, as the Islanders look to strengthen their standing within the top 4, and put pressure on Chennaiyin FC, who are in hot form.

Jorge Costa's men won their last game - 1-0 at home against NorthEast United, with a goal from Diego Carlos, and are now faced with another home game against a struggling side.

Jamshedpur's capitulation since losing Piti to injury has been spectacular, and now with Sergio Castel back, they are just not able to get the ball to him often enough for him to make a big impact.

Antonio Iriondo's side lost their last game 3-0 to ATK.

Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC: Match information

Date: 31st January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC: Team news

Mumbai are not expected to make too many changes if any. Jorge Costa likes a settled line-up, and with Modou Sougou now fit, and no other big worries to his starting XI, Costa is likely to field an unchanged line-up.

For Jamshedpur, Tiri and Piti are expected to remain ruled out, and Jitendra Singh is suspended, after being sent off in their last game against ATK. Bikash Jairu could come in at left-back to replace Jitendra, with Memo and Joyner Lourenco manning the centre-back positions.

Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC: Probable lineups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Prathik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Bikash Jairu, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC: ISL form guide

Mumbai City FC: W-D-W-L-L

Jamshedpur FC: L-L-W-L-L

Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other five times before, with Mumbai having beaten Jamshedpur only once.

That was in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Mumbai won 2-1, thanks to goals from Paulo Machado and Raynier Fernandes, whose winner came after Tiri had cancelled out Machado's opener.

Mumbai City FC - 1

Jamshedpur FC wins - 3

Draws - 1

Mumbai City FC v Jamshedpur FC prediction

Jamshedpur look bereft of ideas, and without Tiri, they look porous at the back as well. Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to claim back-to-back home wins, and definitely start as favourites to do so.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC