ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Prediction, preview and where to watch

C an Hyderabad FC get one over NorthEast United FC?

A week ago, against Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC produced a free-spirited display that brought them three goals, which incidentally, was just a goal more than what they’d conjured over their previous 9 games combined.

Unfortunately for the Highlanders though, the feeling of making the net ripple became more of an anomaly throughout their campaign, meaning that the lack of goals began rearing its head far too often. And, in the process, it might’ve also made them realize the gargantuan nature of the task that lies ahead.

Consequently, with just a couple of games remaining, NorthEast might already have started planning for the next term, wherein they might be armed with a new head coach, and hopefully, a manager that could translate the adoration of the fans into something more tangible and something that would be worth clinging on to.

However, for those seeds to be sowed before 2020-21, the Highlanders would have to outwit Hyderabad FC, a side that is on its own road to redemption.

After being rechristened from FC Pune City, the club was expected to signify the emergence of another footballing superpower in the south, after the successes of Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters.

Yet, nothing of that sort has come to fruition, thereby casting Hyderabad FC as the perennial bottom dweller and one severely lacking imagination and more importantly, conviction.

On a few occasions, they’ve managed to hold their own in the ISL. Alarmingly though, those spells have been too infrequent to allow them an opportunity to leave an imprint on the competition.

Akin to NorthEast, Hyderabad also did away with the services of their manager mid-season, meaning that they are entering a re-building phase as well. And, eerily similarly, Albert Roca might have his hands full trying to propel the club into the higher echelons.

Thus, the encounter on Thursday pits two outfits that have done their fair share of soul searching in 2019-20 and are now hoping for a slightly better future. And, though that might not have too many repercussions on the standings currently, it certainly promises to bear long-term implications for both clubs.

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Information

Date: 20th February 2020

Time: 07:30pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Where to watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

NorthEast United FC have been plagued by a combination of injuries and suspensions and they won’t be able to call upon the services of Jose Leudo and Mislav Komorski for the encounter against Hyderabad FC.

The visitors, on the other hand, would be without Marko Stankovic, who would be serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Line-Ups

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Choudhary, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Simon Lundevall, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Ninthoi, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojari, Nestor Gordillo, Marcelinho, Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Bobo

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: ISL Form Guide (Most recent first)

NorthEast United FC: L-D-D-L-L

Hyderabad FC: D-L-L-D-L

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head to Head

The pair has clashed only once and the Highlanders emerged victorious in that contest with Maximiliano Barreiro’s 86th minute penalty proving the difference.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

NorthEast United FC: 1 win

Hyderabad FC: 0 wins

Draw: 0 draws

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Prediction

Both teams don’t find themselves in the qualification picture and that could just enable them to express themselves and provide the players an added incentive of portraying what they could bring to their respective clubs, moving forward.

Additionally, with neither outfit covering itself in any defensive glory this season, one can expect the goals to flow, although both sides might have to be content with a point apiece.

Score Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2-2 Hyderabad FC