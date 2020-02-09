ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Federico Gallego hasn't managed to inspire NorthEast United like he did last season

NorthEast United host Jamshedpur FC in Guwahati in a clash of two teams in woeful ISL form, in the first real dead-rubber of the season, with both teams mathematically out of contention to qualify for the playoffs.

NorthEast snapped a run of four losses on the bounce with a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters in the week, while Jamshedpur's misery continued, after Bidyananda Singh scored in injury time to give Mumbai City FC a 2-1 win over Antonio Iriondo's side.

Both managers will still be looking for pride from their teams, and at this stage of the season, there are players who will play for contracts as well. Both managers - Iriondo and Robert Jarni - will consider themselves extremely lucky if they are still in the same job next season, so they will look to go out on a high.

NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 10th February 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC: Team News

How does Jarni somehow get his side scoring goals? Federico Gallego's comeback from injury has been expectedly slow, with the Uruguayan not able to get to the heights of last season's form. New signings Andy Keogh and Simon Lundevall have not exactly hit the ground running either.

Jamshedpur's season started going south after Piti's injury on that fateful day at the Salt Lake Stadium, and the veteran Spaniard is expected to play no further part in their season, as is captain Tiri.

Advertisement

Sergio Castel will be the main threat, but the likes of Amarjit Singh, Farukh Choudhary and Narendra Gehlot know that they still have plenty riding on their performances, with Igor Stimac watching, ahead of the home World Cup qualifier against Asian champions Qatar.

NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose David Leudo, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Andy Keogh

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Bikash Jairu, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC: ISL Form Guide

NorthEast United: D-L-L-L-L

Jamshedpur FC: L-L-L-W-L

NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur and NorthEast have faced each other five times in the ISL, with four draws in those fixtures. The only win has come for Jamshedpur, who won 1-0 in their home fixture in the 2017-18 season.

The reverse fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex ended in a 1-1 draw.

NorthEast United wins: 0

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Draws: 4

NorthEast United v Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Both sides have struggled for goals. Both sides have struggled to keep goals out, too. So something has to give. With the firepower of the likes of Castel and Acosta, we're picking Jamshedpur as slight favourites.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-2 Jamshedpur FC