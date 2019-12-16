ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC match to kick off in the afternoon

The match will be preponed in the afternoon as opposed to the usual 7:30 PM kick-off

The 40th match of the 2019-20 season of Indian Super League, to be played between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, will be played behind closed in the afternoon as per sources close to Sportskeeda.

The exact timing for the match is yet to be decided. The ISL organizers want the match to be held at 5:00 PM whereas NorthEast United FC staff want to schedule the kick-off at 3:30 PM

Moreover, to safeguard the security of fans, the ISL organizers are also mulling the idea of holding the game behind closed doors. Media personnel, however, will be allowed to attend the match.

Guwahati and other parts of Assam erupted in uncontrolled protests after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 on Monday. To check the unrest, internet services in ten districts of Assam were snapped from 7:00 PM on Wednesday.

The ISL postponed the match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC scheduled on 12th December, amidst the political tension until further notice keeping in mind the safety of fans, players, and League Staff.

As a result, both the Marina Machans and the Highlanders are the only two teams in the competition who have played seven matches as compared to the eight games the other teams have played.

Also read: Northeast United versus Chennaiyin FC postponed due to political tension

In the previous meeting between the two sides at Bengaluru, the match ended in a 0-0 draw after both the teams failed to find the back of the net amidst a rain damped match.

NorthEast United FC are fifth on the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. A victory over the third-placed Bengaluru FC would boost their chances to finish inside the top four by the end of the league stage of the competition.