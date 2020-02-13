ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match prediction, preview and where to watch

C an NorthEast play the role of party poopers?

A few days ago, Odisha FC surrendered their top four initiative when they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Consequently, the loss left the Juggernauts stranded in 6th, with a tally of 21 points from 16 fixtures.

More importantly though, Odisha, since their victory over Hyderabad FC, have failed to muster even a solitary point, meaning that they are now dependent on other results going their way, if they are to qualify for the semi-finals in their debut season.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, don’t have to worry about any eventualities regarding qualification scenarios having played themselves out of it earlier in the campaign. Inevitably, questions were raised regarding Robert Jarni’s methods and the Croatian was deemed indispensable in the Highlanders’ long-term goals.

Thus, when they travel to the Kalinga Stadium on Friday, NorthEast would hope to identify the major flaws that exist in their machinery, thereby enabling them to chalk out a proficient course of action for next term.

Odisha, meanwhile, have plenty of questions to answer before thinking about the succeeding season. In fact, they would rather hope that they don’t have to do so until the second week of March.

Yet, if that is to come to fruition, the Juggernauts need to be at the top of their game against the Highlanders. After all, there aren’t any easy games in the ISL and especially so when one is chasing a top four berth.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Information

Date: 14th February, 2020

Time: 07:30pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Where to watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

Odisha FC don’t have any pressing injury concerns to worry about while they also impressively boast a clean slate with regards to suspensions.

NorthEast, contrastingly, have to contend with a spate of injuries, including one to Mislav Komorski, Nikhil Kadam and Provat Lakra. Additionally, Apuia is expected to miss the match through suspension.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Line-Ups

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Choudhary, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Ninthoi, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: ISL Form Guide (Most recent first)

Odisha FC: L-L-L-W-W

NorthEast United FC: D-D-L-L-L

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head to Head

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC have clashed swords only a solitary time, with that fixture taking place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. On that occasion, the Highlanders came through unscathed, posting a 2-1 victory.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Odisha FC: 0 wins

NorthEast United FC: 1 win

Draw: 0 draw

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Prediction

Odisha FC have much more to play for in the encounter and at home, they might just have too much in reserve for the Highlanders. Moreover, the visitors don’t seem to boast the requisite resources to exploit the Juggernauts’ defensive deficiencies.

Thus, a home victory could well be on the cards come Friday.

Score Prediction: Odisha FC 2-0 NorthEast United FC