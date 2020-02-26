ISL 2019-20: Top 10 Indian players from this season

Indian Super League (ISL) has been allowing young Indian talents to showcase themselves on the big stage which has diversified the Indian player pool since its inception and this season has been no different.

From talented goalkeepers, robust defenders to elegant midfielders, the current season has allowed some young Indians to blossom on the big stage while the experienced campaigners continue to showcase their versatility and calibre.

#10 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

Sandhu has the most number of saves in the season.

The Indian No.1 has continued his top form between the sticks as the Bengaluru FC goalkeeper. Sandhu, who has ascertained his place in the Indian National Team was extremely crucial to Bengaluru's third straight qualification to the Indian Super League playoffs. The Chandigarh-born goalkeeper had a few hiccups in certain games while trying to save some low shots, but his overall excellence makes him the best goalkeeper of the league.

Sandhu has 10 clean-sheets in 17 games to his name, the most among all the goalkeepers in the league. Supplemented by a robust defence, the Bengaluru FC custodian pulled off 46 saves in 17 games, second only to NorthEast United FC's Subhasish Roy Chowdhary.

#9 Seriton Fernandes (FC Goa)

S eriton Fernandes has put up a decent defensive display from FC Goa.

The young FC Goa right-back has certainly come off age in the previous few seasons in the Indian Super League. Seriton Fernandes has developed and grown under Sergio Lobera into a very mature defender.

With a pass accuracy of 81% and 87 tackles, Fernandes has worked as a resolute workhorse in the back for FC Goa. Fernandes with Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena and Chinglensena Singh have been one of the reasons for FC Goa's resilience on the field complimented by the fierce goal-scoring rate and elegant team coordination.

