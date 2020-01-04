ISL 2019-20: Would rather play Bengaluru or Goa tomorrow than the team below us in table, says Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie

Alby Issac Vettoor FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Eelco Schattorie

Kerala Blasters aim at rejuvenation as they host Hyderabad FC in their eleventh game of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, at Kochi. The first clash between the two sides earlier this season ended with Hyderabad winning 2-1.

The reverse fixture would be crucial for both the teams as they are still languishing at the bottom of the points table. While Blasters have eight points from 10 games, Hyderabad have only five points from as many games.

Right from the start of the season, The Kochi-based outfit has a long list of injured players. Eelco Schattorie said that he doesn't have his full squad available for this fixture too, but did not reveal the names sidelined.

Running on a nine-match winless streak, the gaffer faced an inevitable question on the team's morale. Schattorie, however, took up the responsibility of keeping up the spirit in the team and said there is no issue with the same.

I believe, based on experience that morale always goes down if the players don't believe in what the coach is doing. If things are not going in your way, then it is the job of the coach to come up with certain tactics, with a plan and if the coach doesn't have these answers then I'm sure the players will have less belief and will give less intensity to the game and till now that wasn't the case.

The gaffer feels the Hyderabad match will be a difficult one, but says the team will go all out for a good result.

I keep working every day hard to get those results and starting with tomorrow it is going to be a very difficult game. I would have rather played Bengaluru or Goa tomorrow than the team below you because that brings ceratin dynamics with you. But we have to play anyways. So we are gonna go all out especially in a home game and try to get a good result.

Most of the teams have been busy with off-field activities after the January transfer window has opened. However, Schattorie ruled out the chances of a new arrival to Kochi soon and said they would be working with what they have.

The club is really trying to make a transition. Last season they had to put seven foreign players out brought in seven new players. To bring in more players now is very difficult and I totally understand that situation. We will work with what we have and also somebody bringing in now in the playing style is very difficult. So we are probably working with what we have and we are going to do our best to get those results to get to the playoffs.