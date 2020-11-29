ISL 2020-21: 4 things we learnt from Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Odisha FC's encounter against Jamshedpur FC was full of twists and turns. Jamshedpur FC led 2-0 after two goals from last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis. However, a red card to Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh meant that his team went down to 10 men.

Odisha FC capitalized on the mismatch as substitute Diego Mauricio scored twice to salvage a point. Here are four things we learned from this thrilling encounter.

Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis has picked up from where he left last season

With three goals in two matches already, it is safe to say that last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis has picked up his form for Jamshedpur FC from where he left it last season for Chennaiyin FC.

Of course, it helps that his manager from last season, Owen Coyle, knows his style of play inside out, and has set up the team in a manner where Valskis is the focal point of the attack. His two goals today exemplified two of his most significant qualities — confident finishing and the ability to be at the right place at the right time.

Valskis never looked like missing the penalty, and capitalized on the defensive error by Odisha FC with minimum fuss. Expect the Lithuanian to be around the top of the goal scoring charts once again by the time this season winds down.

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio may well have earned himself a starting spot

Substitute Diego Mauricio was the difference between the two teams when he came on to the pitch, and it was his two goals that helped Odisha FC turn the game around. His first finish was impulsive, and the second was a thunderbolt from the corner of the box.

The Indian Super League isn't a particularly long league, and with fortunes of teams turning in the space of a match or two, managers need to be bold and take decisions based on what they see transpiring on the pitch. If Jose Baxter is on board with that philosophy, we may well see Diego Mauricio starting the next match, rather than coming off the bench.

Odisha FC need to get their act together, and quick

Odisha FC have now come to become synonymous with a side that breeds young talent and is unafraid of throwing them into the deep end, in positions of responsibility. The rise of Shubham Sarangi is proof of that, along with players like Nandha Kumar who are starters in the lineup now.

However, with one loss and one draw in two matches, Odisha FC coach Jose Baxter has his task cut out on two counts — the team looks directionless on the pitch so far, and appear far too passive at times. There also seems to be a lack of creativity, and now would be a good time for someone within the dressing room to step up, take the lead on the pitch, and make sure the players are more switched on the next time they take to the field.

Today's comeback to draw the match was based as much on their grit as it was down to Jamshedpur being a man down, and Odisha FC do deserve credit for the latter. However, they won't always get a lifeline like they did today.

Referees are unafraid to take brave decisions on the pitch this season

There have been a few big calls made by referees this season. The straight red card to TP Rehenesh after he was judged to handle the ball outside his box was one such decision that altered the course of the match.

With all the outcry we are seeing around VAR in the big European leagues, and particularly the Premier League, it is refreshing to see players adopt a 'move on' attitude in matches where the option of VAR simply doesn't exist, and where referees back their instincts to get the decision right.

Sure, they will also get it wrong on occasion, but in the long run, (at least in the Indian Super League), there may be a lot less debate around contentious decisions, without the existence of an option.