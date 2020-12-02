ISL 2020-21: 4 things we learnt from Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal 

A remarkable 3-0 victory over SC East Bengal helped Mumbai City FC climb to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) table. The defeat means Robbie Fowler’s SC East Bengal remain at the bottom spot after failing to register a single point in their first two fixtures of ISL 2020-21.

Mumbai City FC head coach, Sergio Lobera, made three changes to his line-up including the return of Ahmed Jahouh in central midfield. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal's Rana Gharami was replaced at the back by Mohammed Irshad. Wahengbam Luwang also came in for Loken Meitei in central midfield for Robbie Fowler's side.

SC East Bengal were unfortunate to lose defender Daniel Fox early in the game to an injury. Mumbai City FC had an opportunity to break the deadlock when English striker Adam Le Fondre played a delightful backheel pass for Hugo Boumous. However, the French midfielder's shot was saved by the SC East Bengal keeper, Debjit Majumder.

It didn't take long for Mumbai City FC to grab the lead. Their opening goal came courtesy of Adam le Fondre, who had an easy finish after a pass by Hugo Boumous. SC East Bengal had a few chances but were unable to threaten the Islanders' goal.

Early in the second half, Hugo Boumous was tripped by Debjit Majumder and won a penalty. Adam Le Fondre sent the keeper the wrong way and doubled Mumbai City FC's lead.

Mumbai City FC added a third in the 58th minute, as Boumous set up Santana, who volleyed in his maiden ISL goal. With the win, Mumbai City FC move up to the top of the ISL 2020-21 table. The Islanders are level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan but their superior goal difference puts them ahead.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - What we learned

#1 Mumbai City are slowly finding their feet under Sergio Lobera

After a sluggish start in front of goal, Mumbai City FC are finally showing what they are truly capable of. The team's pace and quality were too much for SC East Bengal to handle. However, Sergio Lobera will know this is just the beginning and his team must do more to stake their claim for the title.

#2 Debjit Majumder's performances between the goalposts remain a concern for SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder conceded a penalty against Mumbai City FC. The keeper could have done better for a couple of goals the team has conceded in ISL 2020-21. SC East Bengal cannot afford to deal with below-par performances in a competitive league. Robbie Flower will soon be under pressure from the fans and the management if results don't change.

#3 Hugo Boumous is the key for Mumbai City FC

Hugo Boumous has been the key for Mumbai City FC, who are top the league table. The player has created numerous opportunities for his teammates and was in superb touch against SC East Bengal. Boumous controlled the tempo of the game, creating multiple big chances for Mumbai City FC, and picking up two assists.

#4 SC East Bengal's lack of goals is a major concern for Robbie Flower

SC East Bengal's inability to finish has cost them in both their ISL 2020-21 games so far. The forwards lacked sharpness and composure, and weren't able to penetrate defences. The team has experience available upfront in the likes of Jeje Lalpekhlua, who can convert chances into goals.

However, Jeje has been out of competitive football and made his first appearance in 18 months, as a substitute against Mumbai City FC. The former Chennayin FC striker needs a few matches to regain his touch and fitness but SC East Bengal do not have the luxury of time.