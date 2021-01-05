ISL 2020-21: 5 overseas players who have flopped so far this season

Despite the fitness issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quality of football in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season has improved leaps and bounds. While it took some time for the Indian players to grow into the league, the overseas players came out all guns blazing.

With the likes of Bright Enobakhare, Juande, and Roland Alberg coming into the league, the quota of overseas players in the ISL filled up fast. However, there have been a few foreign players who have not managed to grow into the league.

Let's take a look at five overseas players who have flopped in the ongoing ISL season.

#1 Steven Taylor (Odisha FC)

Steven Taylor

The former Newcastle United FC captain came into the ISL with a world of expectations on his shoulders. However, with Odisha FC currently sitting at the bottom of the league table, Taylor is among those who will need to take the blame for the team's poor performances.

The 34-year-old defender has started in all eight games the club has played and has not managed to keep a single clean sheet all season. Odisha FC have let in 14 goals while managing to score only 6. The situation is looking very dire for Stuart Baxter, who might get the boot before the end of the season.

As for Steven Taylor, he will have to pull up his socks and put in some good performances for Odisha FC to have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs this season.

Advertisement

#2 Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev (Chennaiyin FC)

Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev

Although not many in India had heard of Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, the 30-year-old arrived in the ISL with a terrific goal-scoring record to his name. Fathkuloev was also handed the captain's armband by Csaba Laszlo ahead of the start of the season and it seemed as though he would be the club's talisman for the campaign

However, things have not gone according to plan for either Fatkhuloev or Chennaiyin FC, who currently find themselves outside the top four.

While Chennaiyin has been good defensively this season, their attacking unit has simply failed to score goals. Needless to say, the Tajikistan captain will have to start making things happen in attack if he wants to make an impact at the club.