ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC sign Kristian Opseth & Fran Gonzalez on deadline day

Bengaluru FC announced the twin signings of Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and Spanish defender Fran Gonzalez for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season on Tuesday.

After it was announced that Rafael Augusto and Albert Serran would not be a part of Bengaluru FC's campaign, the club was in need of reinforcements. It found them in the form of Gonzalez, who has previously played in the I-League for Mohun Bagan, and Opseth, who is a proven goalscorer for Adelaide United and in the Turkish first division for BB Erzurumspor.

And, BOOM!💥The Blues can confirm that Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and Spanish defender Fran Gonzalez have signed season-long deals with the club. 🔵🔥



Give your fingernails a break now! #NewBlues #DeadlineDuo #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ukQ1Pj6m7t — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 20, 2020

Bengaluru FC sign Fran Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth

Opseth's contract with Adelaide United ran out last season, and he is being signed as a free agent after scoring six goals in the A-League last season. The 30-year-old began his footballing journey with Kaupanger in Norway, before joining Forde IL Fotball where he scored 36 goals in just 40 appearances.

In 2014 he joined Sogndal FC where he scored 18 goals in 54 appearances for the team across a period of two years. A move to FC Bodo followed where he was signed permanently after initially being on loan. There too, he scored 28 goals in 47 matches, making a sizeable contribution to the team.

Gonzalez, on the other hand, is expected to fill the void that is being left behind by Albert Serran. He was a key part of Kibu Vicuna's Mohun Bagan team in the last I-League campaign, winning the title and also scoring ten goals in the process. His versatility will mean a great deal for Bengaluru FC, with a long season ahead and players who can play in multiple positions always being a bonus.

Bengaluru FC's current overseas roster comprises Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Juanan, Dimas Delgado, Fran Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth and Deshorn Brown.