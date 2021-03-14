5 Players who were instrumental in Mumbai City FC winning the 2021 ISL title

Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to clinch their first-ever ISL trophy. The Islanders previously topped the league stage of the competition and were rewarded with the League Winners' Shield.

They become only the second team in ISL history to top the group stages as well as win the finals.

Mumbai City FC's victory in the ISL final embodies their team spirit. Their head coach Sergio Lobera iterated time and again that he doesn't believe in individual efforts. However, some of the players produced a brilliant performance and guided them to the ISL trophy.

5 players instrumental in Mumbai City FC winning the ISL title

#5 Mourtada Fall

Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall scored 4 goals for his side despite being a defender (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC's towering centre-back Mourtada Fall has been one of the standout defenders of ISL's seventh season. In the past, he was guilty of making error-prone decisions. But he improved on that aspect this time.

Fall made a mammoth 133 clearances and 50 tackles in 22 matches for Mumbai City FC. The Senegalese defender's aerial ability has helped him score four goals this season, the most by any defender.

#4 Rowllin Borges

Rowllin Borges produced a phenomenal performance for Mumbai City FC in the center of the park (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Rowllin Borges has been Mumbai City FC's silent killer this season. The India international breaks up opposition attacks in midfield with his presence of mind. He is never afraid to commit tactical fouls and take one for the team.

Borges averaged 56.2 passes per game for Mumbai City FC in 20 matches. He also made 80 tackles and 57 interceptions for the Islanders. However, the most significant contribution remains scoring the winning penalty against FC Goa that helped the team reach the ISL finals.

#3 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre is Mumbai City FC's top goalscorer this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Adam Le Fondre arrived with a huge reputation as he was the A-League's second-highest goalscorer in the previous season for Sydney FC. The Englishman didn't disappoint by scoring 11 goals and bagging 1 assist in 23 matches.

Le Fondre dropped to the right-wing from time to time and pulled defenders out of shape. This has created problems for the opposition on numerous occasions.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Despite mainly playing as a substitute, Bartholomew Ogbeche has come up with crucial goals for his side (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Competing against Le Fondre for a place in the starting line-up was never going to be easy for Ogbeche. But the Nigerian took the challenge with both his hands.

Ogbeche got only 957 minutes to prove himself this season but scored 8 goals and 3 assists in that period for Mumbai City FC. Ogbeche's main strength lies in his heading ability and he made good use of it.

#1 Bipin Singh

Bipin Singh got very less opportunity to prove himself last season but flourished under Lobera's new style of play (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Bipin Singh has been one of the most improved players in the ISL this season. His performance on the left flank has also earned him a much-needed national team call.

Bipin is the only player to score a hat-trick this season when he scored three goals against Odisha FC. He also scored the match-winning goal against ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL final by stroking the ball into the back of an empty net.