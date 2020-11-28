ISL 2020-21: All of Odisha FC's foreign players

The Indian Super League is well and truly underway, and with the first round of fixtures over, fans have got a taste of what to expect this season. However, for the uninitiated, we continue our series of taking a closer look at all the foreign players in the various ISL teams. We look at the Odisha FC squad and the non-Indian players who will feature for the team in this year's ISL.

#1 Steven Taylor

Steven Taylor

With 34-year-old Steven Taylor, Odisha FC get an instant upgrade in terms of individual quality at center-back. Having spent the majority of his professional career at Premier League club Newcastle United and also having played in the Championship, Taylor is used to the rough-and-tumble of English football.

His transition into the Indian Super League should thus be seamless. Taylor joins the team from A-League club Wellington Phoenix who he represented most recently. Watch out for him in defense, as Odisha FC look to surprise all teams with their performances.

#2 Jacob Tratt

Jacob Tratt

Signed on as a partner to Steven Taylor at center-back, 25-year-old Australian defender Jacob Tratt joins Odisha FC from Perth Glory in the A-League. One of Tratt's biggest strengths is his ability to also play in the full-back position, which means he becomes an invaluable member of Stuart Baxter's squad.

Tratt possesses pace and won't be easy to get past, playing the perfect foil to Taylor's experience and positioning. The duo of Tratt and Taylor might just surprise a few teams in this season's Indian Super League for Odisha FC.

#3 Cole Alexander

Cole Alexander

Having spent his entire career in the South African top division, midfielder Cole Alexander is ready for a new challenge in the Indian Super League. Known for his tough tackling, effective distribution and long-range shooting, Alexander is on paper the kind of player every manager needs in their squad.

He has signed from the Bidvest Wits and has also played under Baxter when the latter was the manager of the South African national team. This can only be an advantage for Odisha FC, as Alexander hopes to be the anchor in the team's midfield.

#4 Diawandou Diagne

Diawandou Diagne

Diagne is one of the two players who were retained by Odisha FC ahead of the new season. He plays as a center-back, as well as a holding midfielder when needed, once again giving Baxter the option of mixing things up. He is only 26 but his immense maturity belies his age.

#5 Marcelinho

Marcelinho

One of the most well-known attackers in the Indian Super League, Brazilian forward Marcelinho Leite is a nuisance for any defense that he comes up against, with his quick turn of pace, trickery, and close control. Marcelinho played for Hyderabad FC last season, and his move to Odisha FC is a strong statement from the side.

Incidentally, Marcelinho has played for Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League previously, which then became Odisha FC when they shifted base to the state. He will be one of the main attacking threats in the team in the upcoming season. With 31 goals and 18 assists to his name in his ISL career, we can only expect those numbers to grow by the time the current season comes to an end.

#6 Diego Mauricio

Mauricio

Mauricio is a 29-year-old striker who has been signed from Centro Sportivo Alagoano, which play in the second tier of Brazilian football. However, that is not the only experience that Mauricio has. He has also played in countries like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and China.

Whether or not Mauricio will be a part of the Odisha FC starting line-up for coach Stuart Baxter, in the long run, is up for debate, but his talent is undeniable. He was a part of the Brazil U-20 squad that included the likes of Neymar, Phillippe Coutinho and Felipe Anderson among others. Only time will tell whether or not he can step up to the plate for his new team.

#7 Manuel Onwu

Manuel Onwu (middle)

Spanish striker Manuel Onwu has had mixed experiences in the Indian Super League so far. Once a part of Bengaluru FC for whom he did not perform up to expectations, Onwu only started to shine when he signed for Odisha FC.

Last season, he scored seven goals and provided two assists in just four matches for Odisha FC. He would be looking to carry on with his good performances from last season. One of the two players who have been retained by the club, Odisha FC have put faith in Onwu. And he can only repay that one way - by scoring goals.