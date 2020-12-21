ISL 2020-21: Are Mumbai City FC favorites to win the title this season?

Since 2017, not many have given Mumbai City FC a chance to be contenders for the Indian Super League title. Of course, the Islanders did win the League Winners' Shield under Alexandre Guimarães, but since then it has been a case of so close, yet so far. Jorge Costa's Mumbai City came close in the 2020/21 season to make it to the playoffs, but a 5-2 loss to FC Goa at the Fatorda ended their hopes as Chennaiyin secured the fourth spot on the table.

The need for change was imminent. Sergio Lobera's appointment at the start of the 2020/21 season saw the club management opt for a new direction. By installing the man who had vanquished their hopes last season with FC Goa, the Mumbai City management officially launched their push for the 2020/21 title.

As things stand, the Islanders are on top of the table with five wins from seven games, a loss, and a draw; a fantastic record. They are also one of two teams who have scored more than 10 goals this season. From the outset, Mumbai City FC seems to be invincible. Of course, they still have to play against the likes of Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. But as things stand, they are expected to complete the first leg of the season atop the ISL table.

Whether they manage to go all the way and finish on top at the close of the season remains to be seen, but they certainly are the, and the team to beat. favorites

A very strong and seasoned squad

The appointment of Sergio Lobera not only saw the Spaniard stamp his own authority on the playing style but also the composition of the squad. Lobera began his recruitment by dipping into his old stomping grounds - FC Goa. His move from The Gaurs to Mumbai City FC ignited an exodus of sorts within the FC Goa ranks that witnessed Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, and Mourtada Fall arrive.

Mandar Rao Dessai, the captain of FC Goa, and youngster Amey Ranawade also arrived from the Gaurs soon after. It seemed as though Sergio Lobera had built the core of his squad. However, he still needed someone like Coro, someone with a killer instinct in front of goal.

Adam le Fondre's name had been doing the rounds in the A-League as someone who scored goals for fun. And in the process, he had helped Sydney FC to silverware in the two seasons at the club. The 33-year-old arrived on loan followed by Bartholomew Ogbeche, the golden boot winner in the 2019/20 ISL season.

Adam le Fondre and Mourtada Fall of Mumbai City FC

Hernan Santana and Cy Goddard rounded off the overseas roster. Amrinder Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Rowlin Borges, and Raynier Fernandes were already part of the squad, most of whom are fully capped Indian internationals. On paper, Mumbai City FC quite clearly has the strongest squad in the current season of the Indian Super League.

Responsive to Sergio Lobera's system

Sergio Lobera has been known to employ an attacking system. Therefore, it was massively helpful to him and his coaching staff that several attackers from FC Goa followed him to Mumbai City FC. And, with Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam le Fondre combining rather well, the attacking unit seems to be on song.

Before the start of the season, there were a few concerns about the defenses in place. Of course, the likes of Sarthak Golui and Mohammad Rakip were in the squad, but Mourtada Fall has been known to make the odd mistake while Hernan Santana was a completely unknown commodity.

However, all of these fears were put to rest in the seven games played so far. In fact, the Mumbai City FC defensive unit has managed to keep three clean sheets so far, the second-highest in the league this season. It seems as though Sergio Lobera has taken little time to implement his philosophy on the squad, and the club is well on course to secure the League Winners' Shield, at the very least.

Mumbai City FC - A well-oiled machine

A glance at statistics for the 2020/21 ISL tells you exactly why Mumbai City FC is on top of the tree. Hugo Boumous and Bipin Singh top the charts for assists this season; Adam le Fondre is right up there when it comes to scoring goals with four for the season, and Amrinder Singh has three clean sheets so far.

While it is premature to look only at stats, it illustrates how lethal Mumbai City FC has been this season. The addition of Sergio Lobera and several other players in the squad has given the club an additional dimension to how they play.

Needless to say, Mumbai City FC is the favorite to claim the League Winners' Shield. Despite less than half of the season played, this prediction does not really seem presumptuous.