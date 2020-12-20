Rivalries will be renewed when ATK Mohun Bagan host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Before the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, the Mariners had a competitive rivalry in the I-League with Bengaluru FC. Both the sides used to vie for excellence and this fixture used to be a key contest for the top spot of the I-League. ISL side ATKFC also had a developing rivalry with Bengaluru FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC have been defensively disciplined this season and are placed 2nd and 3rd in the ISL 2020-21 standings respectively. The game will thus be a massively-contested affair with high stakes.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - All you need to know

ATKFC had faced Bengaluru FC on 10 occasions in their brief period of rivalry in the ISL. The Blues came out on top in 5 games while the Red and Whites managed to eke out 2 victories. Only one game ended up as a draw between these two sides.

Mohun Bagan AC have locked horns with Bengaluru FC 11 times in the I-League, Federation Cup, AFC Cup, and the Super Cup. The Green and Maroons won 5 times while the Blues emerged victorious on 3 instances. The other three games were draws. The last meeting between these two sides saw Bengaluru FC winning in the Super Cup 2018 semi-finals.

Last 5 Head-to-Head results between ATKFC and Bengaluru FC

ATKFC 3-1 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 1-0 ATKFC

Bengaluru FC 2-2 ATKFC

Bengaluru FC 1-0 ATKFC

ATKFC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

Last 5 Head-to-Head results between Mohun Bagan AC and Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan 2-4 Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan 3-1 Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan 3-0 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Mohun Bagan

Juanan will marshall the Bengaluru FC defence (Courtesy: ISL)

Top scorers from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Roy Krishna (5), Manvir Singh (2)

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (3), Sunil Chhetri (3), Juanan (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Arindam Bhattacharja (4)

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Arindam Bhattacharya (15 - ATKMB), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (15 - BFC)

Most Passes - Pritam Kotal (198 - ATKMB), Dimas Delgado (345 - BFC)

Most Interceptions - Carl McHugh (12 - ATKMB), Harmanjot Khabra (16 - BFC)

Most Tackles - Carl McHugh (14 - ATKMB), Suresh Wangjam (19 - BFC)

Most Touches - Pritam Kotal (318 - ATKMB), Dimas Delgado (379 - BFC)

Most Shots - Roy Krishna (20 - ATKMB), Sunil Chhetri (11 - BFC)