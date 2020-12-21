ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the eighth-match week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

The Mariners were hit with a minor setback in their ISL campaign when they were defeated by Jamshedpur FC. However, Antonio Habas' side has managed to stay on course and put their disappointment behind.

In their next two fixtures against Hyderabad FC and FC Goa, they managed to get four points, with a draw and a victory. Roy Krishna has been the leading light for the Mariners' attack, with five goals in six matches this season.

The defense has returned to the classic four-man backline, with Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri at the center. Pritam Kotal and Subhashish Bose have worked well on the flanks with their ability to contribute in the attack as well.

Carl McHugh is playing as the central defensive midfielder, forming the link between the defense and the midfield. Roy Krishna will partner with David Williams, and Manvir Singh will be alongside him in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack.

Our go-to man between the sticks has already bagged four clean sheets this season! 🤩



Can he get past last season’s tally of 9 clean sheets? 🤔#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/pAz7SvZr3j — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 19, 2020

Bengaluru FC Preview

Head coach Carles Cuadrat will hope that his side is able to carry on its positive start to the ISL 2020-21 season. The Blues have stayed unbeaten over the course of six matches so far, with three wins and as many draws.

Advertisement

After starting out with three draws in their first four matches, the Blues managed to hit their strides. They have won their last two encounters against Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC in convincing fashion.

The attackers, Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva are in fine form and will aim to continue in the same vein.

It's ATK Mohun Bagan versus Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda on Monday.⚔️



Need we say more? 🔥 #ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/XAjigUtxxv — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 19, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna has been in stellar form (Courtesy - ISL)

Advertisement

The two sides have faced off on earlier occasions in the ISL. Bengaluru FC enjoy a 5-2 advantage over the erstwhile ATK with one drawn encounter in their head-to-head clashes.

As the newly-merged entity, ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Bengaluru FC for the first time. With the current form of both the sides being good, it will be tough to separate the two teams.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 1 Bengaluru FC