ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Who won the game yesterday?

In Match 36 of the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan faced Bengaluru FC, who had so far been the only undefeated team this season. ATK Mohun Bagan were desperate to win the game and equal table-toppers Mumbai City FC's points tally. Bengaluru FC wanted the win to close the gap on the top two teams.

The game started on a bright note for ATK Mohun Bagan as the Mariners kept piling up the pressure on Bengaluru FC. ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 33rd minute through David Williams. The scoreboard at half-time read 1-0 in favor of ATKMB.

The second half was a cagey affair, with both teams failing to create any substantial openings. The match ended 1-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan. It was Bengaluru FC's first defeat of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan score in the first half of a game for the first time this season

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game on a positive note as they created an opening within the first five minutes. They looked to attack more today and keep Bengaluru FC under constant pressure.

All the goals ATK Mohun Bagan scored this season prior to this game, came in the second half. For the very first time this season, ATK Mohun Bagan got a goal in the first half.

David Williams latched onto a long ball from Carl Mchugh, dropped the shoulder, and unleashed a vicious strike from the edge of the box. The 33rd-minute strike proved to be a decisive one as it ultimately fetched the win for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run comes to an end

Bengaluru FC were poor from the start of the game and were not able to recover throughout the game. With Bengaluru FC's defeat, all the 11 Indian Super League sides have now tasted defeat this season.

The Blues looked to be caught by surprise with ATKMB playing an attacking brand of football. This change in system from their opponents rattled Bengaluru FC. Their midfield was second best for the first time this season, and this was the primary reason for their defeat.

Carles Cuadrat will hope his side doesn't commit silly mis-passes in their next few games.

Edu Garcia had an impressive game for ATK Mohun Bagan (Image courtesy: ISL)

David Williams finally joins the party for ATK Mohun Bagan

In the first few games that ATK Mohun Bagan played this season, it was all about Roy Krishna and his miracles in the dying minutes. Fans and critics wondered what would happen to the team once Roy Krishna's goals dry up.

Manvir Singh appeared to be the answer to that query and yet there was an air of doubt regarding Manvir's consistency. Everyone knew that unless David Williams started scoring, ATK Mohun Bagan won't reach the level expected from them.

The Australian forward was having a barren run leading up to this game. Today though, he showed glimpses of the David Williams that his fans are familiar with. With Williams joining the scoring party, ATK Mohun Bagan fans will have a sigh of relief and hope he keeps scoring in the upcoming games.