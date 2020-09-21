ISL 2020-21: Bradden Inman completes transfer to ATK Mohun Bagan

Former Newcastle United midfielder Bradden Inman has completed a move from Australian club Brisbane Roar to ATK Mohun Bagan. The 28-year-old becomes the club's seventh and final signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. He is also the second Australian to have signed for the club this season along with forward David Williams.

In addition, Bradden Inman becomes the second Newcastle United academy product to sign for a club in the ISL, following in the footsteps of his former Magpies teammate, Steven Taylor.

Brad Inman: A lynchpin in the midfield

Over the course of his career, Bradden Inman has been compared to some of the best midfielders in the business. His ability not just to pick a pass but also to make box-to-box runs make him a complete midfielder. He will be expected to marshal the midfield with Irishman Carl McHugh.

Despite not making an appearance for Newcastle United in the six years he spent at the club, Bradden Inman found great success in the midfield line-up of Crewe Alexandra. Having spent a season on loan the first time, he was awarded a three-year contract at the club. He made over a hundred appearances and scored 20 goals for the side.

At the same time, he also played for the Scotland U19 and U21 teams. It was in the U19 side that he had the most impact as he scored three goals in the seven appearances he made.

Bradden Inman has also played for Peterborough United and Rochdale in the lower divisions of English football before making the move overseas to the country of his birth.

Born in Adelaide, Bradden Inman made the move to Brisbane Roar, a side that was managed by former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

With Fowler's dismissal from the helm, Bradden Inman also sought greener pastures, something he has found with Indian club ATK Mohun Bagan.

The ISL is set to begin on the 21st of November, with all matches to be played behind closed doors in Goa.