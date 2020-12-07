Jamshedpur FC are yet to win in this edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The steel city team started its campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC before scraping out draws against Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC. While that may help provide some relief, Owen Coyle will be acutely aware that the team needs a fresh injection of energy. Jamshedpur FC are trying to break free from a nine-game winless streak in the ISL, stretching back to the previous season.

As they face an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC will need to approach the game with all guns firing to stand any chance of a win. Their attack this year has shown much promise, scoring four important goals in the first three matches. The improved attack has given the team a chance to compete against their seemingly better-organised opponents.

Jamshedpur FC defenders, Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley have been a fragile link. They have been allowing far too many strikes at their citadel, forcing the custodians to desperately try and mitigate the damage. The return of TP Rehenesh, after a one-match suspension, should bolster the team, though.

Hartley hasn't delivered on the high expectations that came with his signing. And it is perhaps an opportunity for Laldinliana Renthlei to showcase his talents and take some added responsibility.

Jamshedpur FC midfield has been too generous

Adding to the woes of Jamshedpur FC is the generosity of the midfield. The team has only completed 60% of its passes this season. That has further exposed the vulnerabilities in their defense.

Nerijus Valskis has been Jamshedpur's mainstay. The ace striker has brought some form with him, producing three goals in three matches. But the team needs the rest of the hunting pack to step up and deliver against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The absence of David Grande, Joyner Lourenco, and Narender Gehlot also complicates the sheet for Owen Coyle, who himself came to the team carrying a burden of high expectations.

Coyle took over Chennaiyin FC last season when they were down to the ninth position on the points table after six matches. His arrival turned around their fortunes and he carried them all the way the final.

The Englishman might be inching ever closer to producing another miracle of the sort with Jamshedpur FC this season.