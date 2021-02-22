Bengaluru FC 1-2 FC Goa: Player ratings as BFC fail to qualify for the playoffs

Bengaluru FC have fallen off the playoffs race after losing 2-1 to FC Goa in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, February 22.

FC Goa dominated proceedings from the start, scoring two goals by the 23rd minute. Though Bengaluru got one back in the first half, the Gaurs managed to hold on to their lead.

Following the win, FC Goa sit comfortably at the third place on the table with 30 points from 19 matches.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, are seventh with no chance of qualifying for this year’s playoffs.

Here are the player ratings from Sunday’s clash.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 5/10

It was an unconvincing performance from the keeper today. Looked vulnerable from set-pieces and failed to keep a clean sheet. He was lucky not to concede after passing the ball straight to BFC’s Sunil Chhetri.

Seriton Fernandes - 7/10

Advertisement

A solid performance from the full-back today. He posed an attacking threat too, making forward runs at will. Made the cross leading to FC Goa’s second goal. Played well defensively despite allowing Suresh Wangjam to beat him for the goal.

James Donachie - 6/10

The defender was a bit shaky at the back at times but a good performance overall. Combined well with Gonsalves to deny Chhetri and Silva.

Ivan Gonzalez - 7/10

The Spaniard did well to hold off BFC’s attacks. A solid defensive display from him, leading the Goan charge from the back.

Saviour Gama - 6/10

The full-back hardly put a foot wrong defensively for the Gaurs but wasn't quite threatening going forward. A decent display from him.

Glan Martins - 9/10

A man of the match performance from the Indian midfielder. Dominated the midfield and made the interception that led to the first goal. He was composed throughout the game and hardly put a foot wrong. Outplayed the Bengaluru midfield along with Edu Bedia.

Edu Bedia - 8/10

A brilliant return to the starting eleven for the Spaniard. Looked comfortable and combined well with Glan Martins in the midfield. He played a brilliant through ball to Ishan Pandiya who couldn’t find the net.

Advertisement

The Gaurs equalled another league record, extending their unbeaten streak to 12 games thanks to a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC. 😍



Read our match report: https://t.co/3NpsqQpXe4#RiseAgain #BFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/K8GM5jYMoG — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 21, 2021

Alberto Noguera - 7/10

The Spaniard was quiet in the first half but found his feet in the second. He was a constant threat offensively and played some clinical passes in the final third.

Alexander Jesuraj - 7/10

A decent performance from the Indian winger today. He constantly made menacing runs and provided the assist for the second goal. Worked hard defensively but received a yellow card for a poor foul after losing the ball cheaply.

Redeem Tlang - 7/10

Redeem did well to score the second goal for FC Goa with a clinical finish. However, he wasn’t much of a threat as the Bengaluru defense were able to keep him at bay.

Igor Angulo - 8/10

Angulo pounced on the loose ball and was composed to open the scoring for FC Goa. He was involved in most of Goa’s attacks Had a couple of other chances to score but failed to do so.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7/10

Singh did well to keep the score down to 2-1. He made two crucial saves towards the end. However, he wasn’t able to do much to prevent either of the goals.

Parag Srivas - 6/10

The Indian showed great attacking intent throughout the game but was lackluster defensively. Parag had a couple of shots towards goal but nothing that seemed threatening.

Rahul Bheke - 5/10

Advertisement

Bheke did not justify his return to the starting eleven today with a sub-par performance. He was bullied by the Goan attack and was unsurprisingly substituted in the 68th minute.

Francisco Gonzalez - 6/10

A quiet performance from the Spanish defender. Gonzalez failed to have much of an impact on the game as the Goan midfield dominated proceedings.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6/10

A return to the starting eleven for the Indian full-back after being sidelined due to an injury. Unlucky to get a yellow card in the 18th minute and lucky to avoid a second yellow for a foul on Devendra. A sub-par performance offensively despite a dangerous drive in the 75th minute.

Xisco Hernandez - 6/10

A poor performance in midfield by Xisco today but his set-pieces proved to be a threat to the Goan defense. Fernandez was able to keep a check on Noguera in the first half but was unable to do so in the second.

Suresh Wangjam - 6/10

Wangjam had a quiet game despite the brilliant run and finish for the goal. Failed to threaten the Goan defense after it.

Erik Paartalu - 5/10

A poor performance as Paartalu was outplayed by the Goan midfield. The midfielder was at fault for losing the ball for the first goal and failed to create chances.

Advertisement

FULL TIME at the Fatorda where the Blues' chances of making the #ISL playoffs end, with defeat to FC Goa. #WeAreBFC #BFCFCG pic.twitter.com/IBLm5rHPA1 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 21, 2021

Udanta Singh - 5/10

No impact from the winger today as Udanta failed to impose himself on the game. Made a couple of runs that didn’t seem to trouble the Goan defense.

Sunil Chhetri - 7/10

Chhetri was arguably BFC’s best player on the field. The captain worked hard to trouble the Goan defense but couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

Cleiton Silva - 6/10

The Brazilian couldn’t capitalize on the chances that were presented for him. Not a great performance from the forward.