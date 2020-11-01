ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC schedule, fixtures and players list

Over the years, Bengaluru FC has carved a reputation for themselves as the club that is always in pursuit of excellence. The club has made the playoffs in all three season that they have competed in the Indian Super League, winning the League Winners' shield on two occasions, and being crowned champions in the 2018-19 season.

Bengaluru FC's consistency makes them contenders for a playoff spot from the very start, something that the players relish. Unlike most other ISL clubs, the Blues have opted for continuity by retaining their coaching staff and a core group of players.

The previous season witnessed the club go without lifting a trophy for the first time in their history. The departure of talisman Miku resulted in a dearth of goals, new signings Manuel Onwu, Deshorn Brown, and Kevaughn Frater failed to find their feet in front of the goal.

This season, Bengaluru FC have been busy in the transfer market in a bid to strengthen their squad and challenge for the title that has eluded them for the last 2 years. That said, let's take a look at the squad composition and a few key fixtures for the club ahead of the season.

Bengaluru FC: The Head Coach

Carles Cuadrat

The coaching and backroom staff for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2020-21 season has undergone little or no change. Following the departure of Albert Roca, Carles Cuadrat has proved to be a capable head coach.

The Spaniard has retained his assistants Javier Pinillos and Naushad Moosa, both of whom played an integral part in the club's success last season. Goalkeeping coach Julen Esnaola and fitness coach Mikel Guillén have also renewed their contracts with the club for the upcoming season.

The Bengaluru FC management has always opted for continuity, something that has proved key to the club's success over the years. Apart from a handful of additions to the side, Cuadrat finds himself on familiar ground, working with players he has worked with since 2016.

Similar to his predecessor Albert Roca, Cuadrat prefers an expansive style of play with the midfield playing a very important role. While the tactic of playing long-balls from the back is deployed at times, the passing-style of play is something preferred.

Bengaluru FC: The season ahead

The Bengaluru FC fanbase are critical to the team's success. However, with the tournament being played behind closed doors and the enforcement of strict Covid-19 protocols in place, the players will have to make do with the 'new normal'.

Bengaluru FC opens their campaign against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on the 22nd of November. This will be an interesting match-up as both teams have been fairly successful in the Indian Super League over the years.

Carles Cuadrat's men then go on to face Hyderabad FC before the much-awaited derby match against Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru FC will play a majority of their first-leg matches at the Fatorda Stadium, with just games against Odisha and Chennaiyin played at Bambolim.

The Blues will end their first-leg of the season on January 9th with a matchup against SC East Bengal.

Squad changes and players to watch out for

Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will by default be players to watch out for this season. The emergence of Suresh Singh Wangjam makes him an interesting player to keep a track of as well.

The exits of defensive players such as Nishu Kumar and Albert Serran has forced Cuadrat to look for reinforcements in the transfer window. Former Mohun Bagan defender Fran Gonzalez has been added to the squad as a result, along with Pratik Chaudhuri arriving from Mumbai City FC.

The arrival of Ajith Kumar and Joe Zoherliana from I-League clubs Chennai City FC and Aizawal FC have been significant additions. Lalthuammawia Ralte rejoins the club following spells with FC Goa, East Bengal, and Kerala Blasters FC.

A disappointing 2019-20 ISL has caused Carles Cuadrat and the Bengaluru FC management to tinker with the attack. The first to arrive at the club was Cleiton Silva from Thai club Suphanburi.

30-year-old Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth is an additional attacking option for Cuadrat after impressing with Adelaide United. Deshorn Brown and Semboi Haokip have been retained along with youngster Edmund Lalrindika.

Bengaluru FC Player List

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan

Defenders: Fran Gonzalez, Parag Shrivas, Juan Antonio (Juanan), Pratik Chaudhuri, Ajith Kumar, Harmajot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Joe Zoherliana, Wungngayam Muirang, Namgyal Bhutia

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Ajay Chhetri, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Roshan Singh, Leon Augustine, Amay Morajkar

Forwards: Kristian Opseth, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Udantan Singh, Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Edmund Lalrindika