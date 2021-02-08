ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC face ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda on Tuesday, as the Blues look to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Interim coach Naushad Moosa will take heart from the fact that Bengaluru have kept clean sheets in each of their last two games. However, they were lucky in their last game against Chennaiyin FC, which finished 0-0.

A combination of poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ensured Bengaluru finished that game with a clean sheet. The Blues now have 19 points from 16 games and are four points behind the three teams above them - FC Goa, NorthEast United, and Hyderabad FC - who are all level on points at the moment.

Mumbai City FC's draw against FC Goa on Monday night has opened up the race to finish top in the league stages and pick up that coveted AFC Champions League spot. If ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru on Tuesday, they will be just a point off Mumbai City with four games left to go this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Odisha FC in their last game, with a brace each for Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru FC vs. ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

In the only previous game between Bengaluru and ATK Mohun Bagan (the merged entity), David Williams decided the game with a scorching strike, as Antonio Lopez Habas's side won 1-0.

Bengaluru FC form guide: D-W-D-D-L

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Bengaluru FC vs. ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

Bengaluru FC

Cleiton Silva is a doubt for Bengaluru, with Moosa saying that the Brazilian will undergo a late fitness test to ascertain his participation in this game.

Dimas Delgado is still in quarantine, while Ashique Kuruniyan is still only in light training. Juanan has a torn hamstring and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

If Silva cannot feature in this game, Xisco Hernandez could likely make the first start of his second spell at Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan

Habas is unlikely to make too many changes from the side that beat Odisha in the last game. Marcelinho has already made a positive impact on the side since his move from Odisha, while Lenny Rodrigues also had a good debut.

Given his past record against Bengaluru, though, Williams could make a start ahead of Marcelinho in this game. Pronay Halder is suspended, though.

Bengaluru FC vs. ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XIs

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Fran Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Parag Shrivas; Sunil Chhetri, Xisco Hernandez

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Sumit Rathi; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; Manvir Singh, Javi Hernandez, David Williams; Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC vs. ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

Despite their recent upturn in form, Bengaluru go into this game as underdogs. If Silva cannot play, that takes a further string off their bow as well. With Krishna, Manvir, and Williams, ATK Mohun Bagan have a fearsome attacking line-up. As such, we are predicting that they will run out winners against Bengaluru.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan