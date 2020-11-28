ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The Indian Super League (ISL) continues with former champions Bengaluru FC taking on Hyderabad FC on Saturday. The match will be held behind closed doors at the famed Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Three venues across the coastal state of Goa (Tilak Maidan, GMC Stadium and Fatorda Stadium) are the host venues for the ISL teams as the entire competition is being held inside the bio-bubble ecosystem.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC were left ruing their chances as they started out their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw against rivals FC Goa. After taking a 2-0 lead, courtesy strikes from Cleiton Silva and Juanan, Bengaluru FC allowed the Gaurs to mount a comeback to make things level on the night.

Despite having the lower share of possession in the middle of the park against FC Goa, Bengaluru midfielders did well to both create chances as well as defend against the Goa attack. Erik Paartalu and Suresh Singh Wangjam operated with great harmony, forming the link between the defense and attack. The fiery wingers Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh operated on the flanks as the Blues deployed a three-man defense. Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra and Fran Gonzalez formed the backline in front of the custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The boss caught up with #BFCTV earlier today, and spoke about what he expects from Hyderabad FC, playing matches without fans and reflected on the #FCGBFC game.#WeAreBFC #BFCHFC pic.twitter.com/yhPpmXEN9y — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 27, 2020

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC opened their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a well-earned win over Odisha FC, courtesy the spot kick goal from their star striker Aridane Santana. The Nizams were impressive and dominated the play against the Odisha side as they claimed their first-ever ISL clean sheet.

They produced 18 shots through the ninety minutes and enjoyed the higher share of possession in the middle of the park. The head coach Manuel Marquez Roca deployed a good number of Indian youngsters across the pitch.

Advertisement

Akash Mishra partnered with Odei Onaindia in the backline and youngsters Ashish Rai and Nikhil Poojary operated as wing-backs along the flanks. Hitesh Sharma and Halicharan Narzary played as outer midfielders with the foreigners Lluis Sastre and Joao Victor directing things from the center of the park.

ISL 2020-21: BFC vs HFC Match Prediction

Aridane Santana will be key for Hyderabad FC (Image - Hyderabad FC Twitter)

In their nascent ISL journey, Hyderabad FC have faced the Bengaluru FC squad just twice. The Blues have won one of the games, while the other ended in a drawn result.

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC will be in high spirits after starting off with a win but will have to work hard if they are to get a positive result against the Bengaluru FC side. They have a good squad, comprising talented Indian players with a lot of promise. The head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will hope to extract the best out of them yet again like they did in their ISL opener against Odisha FC.

Bengaluru FC will aim for a more clinical display from their attacking players who are yet to get themselves on the scoresheet. The midfield has been in fine form and will hope for better protection from the defense to tackle the pace of the young Hyderabad FC youngsters.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC