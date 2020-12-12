Bengaluru FC will look to extend their head-to-head advantage over Kerala Blasters FC in a high-voltage Southern Derby at the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC began their 2020-21 season with a 2-2 draw with FC Goa after going up 2-0. They held Hyderabad FC to yet another 0-0 draw in their next game. The Blues registered their first win of the season over Chennaiyin FC with a 1-0 scoreline. But the former champions were again held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United FC in the very next game.

Kerala Blasters are yet to find their first win of the season under Kibu Vicuna. They lost 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener, before drawing 2-2 with NorthEast United FC. The Blasters were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin FC next. They succumbed to a 3-1 loss to FC Goa in their last match.

Bengaluru FC have a very disciplined defensive line-up which will be tough to get through for Kerala Blasters FC. Kibu Vicuna will miss the services of their key player Sergio Cidoncha in the midfield. Cidoncha has been ruled out of the season with an injury.

Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC have the unique opportunity to consolidate their position in the top-four. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, will just make it to the 7th position in the standings if they manage to win.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - All you need to know

Bengaluru FC entered the Indian Super League in the 2017-18 season after playing the I-League for four seasons. They have faced Kerala Blasters on six occasions in the past three seasons.

The Blues have an overwhelming lead in the head-to-head record over the Blasters, with four wins and a draw. Kerala Blasters have managed to win a game only once. It also happens to be the last time these two sides met, which was back in February 2020.

Last 5 Head-to-Head results between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC 1-2 Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters will miss the services of Sergio Cidoncha. (Image: ISL)

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Bengaluru FC - Sunil Chhetri (9), Deshorn Brown (3), Erik Paartulu (3)

Kerala Blasters FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (15), Messi Bouli (8), Rahul KP (1)

Clean sheets from last season

Bengaluru FC - 11

Kerala Blasters FC - 3

Top scorers from the current season

Bengaluru FC - Juanan (2), Udanta Singh (1), Cleiton Silva (1)

Kerala Blasters FC - Vicente Gomez (1), Sergio Cidoncha (1), Gary Hooper (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

Bengaluru FC - 2

Kerala Blasters FC - 1

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (12 - BFC), Albino Gomes (7 - KBFC)

Most Passes - Dimas Delgado (192 - BFC), Vicente Gomez (182 - KBFC)

Most Interceptions - Harmanjot Khabra (13 - BFC), Vicente Gomez (6 - KBFC)

Most Tackles - Suresh Wangjam (14 - BFC), Sergio Cidoncha (16 - KBFC)

Most Touches - Erik Paartulu (238 - BFC), Vicente Gomez (215 - KBFC)

Most Shots - Ashique Kuruniyan (7 - BFC), Vicente Gomez (6 - KBFC)