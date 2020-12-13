Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC in their fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. It will be the second match of an exciting doubleheader Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC Preview

The Blues began their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a thrilling four-goal draw against FC Goa. They followed it up with two draws against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC before finally registering a win. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was on target from the spot when his goal clinched three points for Bengaluru FC against Chennaiyin FC.

Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat will be pleased with the team's performances over the course of four matches. They have played a positive brand of football with a disciplined defensive setup.

Bengaluru have used three men at the back for all but one of their matches in the ISL, with Juanan leading the backline. He has scored two goals already this season and is a threat from dead-ball situations.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna has a tough task on his hands as he aims to turn around the fortunes of his side. They have had a dismal start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign with two losses and two draws so far. The Blasters have scored only three goals and conceded six goals in four matches so far.

To add to their woes, they will miss the services of their captain Sergio Cidoncha due to injury. The Spaniard was a key player in the Blasters midfield with his ability to create as well as score goals. Overseas striker Gary Hooper has managed to score only one goal and Vicuna will hope that the Englishman soon finds his form.

Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu will miss the encounter against Bengaluru after he was sent off against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in the ISL over four matches (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have met on six occasions since Bengaluru FC made their debut in the ISL three seasons ago. The Blues have won four times, whereas Kerala Blasters FC have won just once. One match ended in a draw.

Incidentally, the win for the Blasters came in their most recent face-off at the ISL 2019-20.

That said, Bengaluru FC look more solid at the moment. The Blues will be the favorites going into the Southern derby against the Kerala Blasters.

Prediction - Bengaluru FC 2 - 0 Kerala Blasters FC