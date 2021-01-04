ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC will look to return to the top of the league standings as they take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
Bengaluru FC began their campaign with a disciplined approach in their gameplay and were unbeaten for the first six fixtures. Carles Cuadrat's men notched up three wins and drew the other three games. However, they seem to have lost their momentum and suffered a defeat in their last two fixtures.
Mumbai City FC started with a shock loss to NorthEast United FC in their season-opener. However, the Islanders have never looked back since then. They have won six of their last seven games and seem to be one of the firm favorites for the title.
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head Results
Bengaluru FC entered the ISL in the 2017-18 season after plying their trade in the I-League for three seasons. The Blues won their first two games over Mumbai City FC in their inaugural season.
However, the Islanders won the last three fixtures while only one game has ended in a draw.
Top 3 scorers from the current season
Bengaluru FC - Sunil Chhetri (3), Cleiton Silva (3), Juanan (2)
Mumbai City FC - Adam le Fondre (6), Hernan Santana (2), Bartholomew Ogbeche (2)
Clean sheets from the current season
Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)
Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh (5)
More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season
Most Saves - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC): 20, Amrinder Singh (MCFC): 17
Most Passes - Dimas Delgado (BFC): 457, Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC): 521
Most Interceptions - Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 24, Rowllin Borges (MCFC): 23
Most Tackles - Suresh Wangjam (BFC): 23, Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC): 65
Most Touches - Dimas Delgado (BFC): 504, Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC): 646
Most Assists - Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 2, Hugo Boumous (MCFC): 4
Most Shots - Sunil Chhetri (BFC): 16, Adam le Fondre (MCFC): 16Published 04 Jan 2021, 23:44 IST