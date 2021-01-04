ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC take on high-flying Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on Tuesday.

The Blues have been inconsistent this season, and find themselves in fifth place, with 12 points from eight games. After not losing any of their first six games, Bengaluru have lost two matches in a row, to ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC.

'𝐋𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚' 𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚! 🐂🇪🇸



The Blues are up against Mumbai City FC in their first fixture of 2021. You don't want to miss this one! #BFCMCFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ARKp7uDTi1 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 4, 2021

In their last game against Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC were certainly disappointed for not being able to bring home at least a point from it. Especially in the first half, Carles Cuadrat's men had enough chances, but they didn't take any of them and were made to pay.

Mumbai City FC are a point behind ATK Mohun Bagan at the top of the ISL table, but the Islanders have a game in hand.

In their last game, they scored two early goals to take a 2-0 lead against Kerala Blasters and held on to that to take the win in that game.

However, they did concede several presentable chances in the second half to the Blasters and will look to iron out those chinks now.

Sergio Lobera was joined by Rowllin Borges as the duo took on questions from the media ahead of tomorrow's crunch tie against Bengaluru FC.



Their thoughts 👇#BFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 4, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head

Advertisement

In six previous games between these two teams, Mumbai City FC have beaten Bengaluru FC three times while the Blues won twice. One match ended in a draw.

Bengaluru have not beaten Mumbai City FC since the 2017-18 season when they did the double over the Islanders. However, in five ISL clashes between them, Carles Cuadrat has never lost to Sergio Lobera.

Bengaluru FC form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru obviously will miss Ashique Kuruniyan, who is still recovering after facial surgery to fix multiple fractures. In addition, Bengaluru will also be without Erik Paartalu, who is suspended for this game after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season.

Mumbai City FC

For Mumbai City FC, the problem is not about injuries, rather it is a lack of rest. They played their last game, against Kerala Blasters, on Saturday evening, and have only two days between these two games.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC predicted XIs

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar; Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth.

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous; Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Bengaluru are still struggling for both goals and consistency. With Paartalu's suspension, their biggest weapon in being able to track and control Boumous is also missing. We are predicting a win for Mumbai City FC in this game.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC