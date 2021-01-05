ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The action in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 continues as former champions Bengaluru FC take on Mumbai City FC. The exciting clash will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC come into this encounter against the Islanders on the back of consecutive losses. Head coach Carles Cuadrat will hope that his side is able to overcome the minor slump and get back to form.

The Blues have used the pairing of Juanan and Pratik Chaudhari as the central defenders. Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke are the full-backs who contribute in both defense and attack.

Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, and Cleiton Silva will be handed the task of penetrating the stubborn Mumbai City FC defense.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be impressed with his side's performances so far in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. Mumbai City FC have remained undefeated in the competition since the loss to NorthEast United FC in their opening match.

They have a host of quality midfielders such as Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges amongst others. The attacking firepower of Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche makes them a force to reckon with.

Mumbai have a strong defensive lineup with Mourtada Fall and Hernan Santana at the helm of the backline. With the presence of Amrinder Singh between the sticks, they have a highly reliable shot-stopper in their ranks.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC can claim the top spot in the ISL with a win over the Blues (Courtesy - ISL)

The two teams have faced off against each other on a total of six occasions ever since Bengaluru FC made their ISL debut. Mumbai City FC enjoy a slight head-to-head advantage over the Blues.

The Islanders have emerged victorious in three matches whereas Bengaluru FC have won twice. Only one ISL encounter between the two sides has ended in a draw.

Mumbai City FC come into this clash with the aim to go back to the top of the ISL standings. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC will hope to bring an end to their losing streak.

We are in for a thrilling encounter at the Fatorda Stadium with two potential title contenders in action.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1 - 2 Mumbai City FC