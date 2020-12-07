ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news, and more 

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will face off for the first time in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium. This is a particularly interesting match-up, especially given the fact that both teams are unbeaten in the league. For NorthEast coach Gerard Nus, the fixture couldn't have come at a better time.

Despite the absence of club captain Federico Gallego, NEUFC have impressed one and all. After a string of good performances, they are now in third place on the ISL points table.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat has seen his side start the season in a similar fashion as they did last year. With the likes of Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth not firing, Cuadrat continues his quest for a player who will guarantee him goals in ISL 7.

That said, Bengaluru FC are rock solid when it comes to the defensive unit. With Rahul Bheke back to full fitness and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu making world-class saves, it would seem inconceivable that Bengaluru FC will concede a goal anytime soon.

A cracker of a contest is thus on the cards with two very good teams clashing with each other.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have defeated NorthEast United FC three times in their last five meetings. NorthEast United have claimed one victory. One match ended in a draw.

In total, the two sides have played each other 8 times. Bengaluru FC have dominated the rivalry, winning 5 times. The Blues enter the fixture with history on their side, but Cuadrat will be well aware of the current form of Gerard Nus' side.

Team News

Carles Cuadrat has a serious problem when it comes to scoring goals. Deshorn Brown was brought on for Kristian Opseth in their last game against Chennaiyin FC. However, the Jamaican international failed to make the most of the chance given to him.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been the best player for Bengaluru FC this season. The 28-year-old has made important saves in the last two games and kept clean sheets against Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC. He will play an important role in keeping the likes of Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla at bay.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has kept two clean sheets from three games this season (Image courtesy: ISL)

As far as the NorthEast United FC are concerned, they are most likely to be without captain Federico Gallego for the game against Bengaluru FC.

However, Gerard Nus will be encouraged by the leadership skills the young Lalengmawia has shown so far. Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah, and Luis Machado are all expected to start and play the full 90 minutes. Khassa Camara will be the player to watch out for and an important link in midfield for Gerard Nus' men.

Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia (C), Kwesi Appiah, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla

Prediction

Both teams are playing some fantastic football at the moment. Therefore, it is challenging to pick a winner. One may argue that the NorthEast United FC have the upper hand, given their fantastic start. But Bengaluru FC too have one of the best defensive units in the league.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC