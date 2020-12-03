ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will cross swords in the 16th match of this year's Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday. Both the teams will be playing their third match of the season when the two sides meet.

Chennaiyin FC began their ISL campaign with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC and followed it up with a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters. Anirudh Thapa and Esmael Goncalves were the goalscorers for the Chennai side in their first game of the season.

Bengaluru FC are without a win so far in this year's competition. Their first match ended in a 2-2 draw against FC Goa, with Cleiton Silva and Juanan getting their names on the scoresheet. Their next match against Hyderabad FC finished in a goalless draw.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other seven times in the competition, with both sides picking up three wins each. The last time the two sides faced off, they played out a 0-0 draw.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Bengaluru FC wins: 3

Draw: 1

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

Chennaiyin FC's full-back Lalchhuanmawia hobbled off the pitch in their last game and his availability for the game against Bengaluru FC remains a question mark. Head coach Csaba Laszlo stated that the team needs to be more clinical with the chances they are presented during the pre-match press conference.

Bengaluru FC are injury-free coming into the match. However, in the last match against Hyderabad FC, they didn't have a single shot on target. Their strikers Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth haven't are yet to find their form this season.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

Chennaiyin FC (4-4-2): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestyr

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Fran Gonzalez, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Chennaiyin FC can't miss opportunities like they did in the last match and will have to be clinical against Bengaluru FC if they want 3 points. The Marina Machans have a strong midfield and attack and should be able to get on the scoresheet.

Bengaluru FC are yet to find their shooting boots this season. Their opponents in the last match sat back and defended while rarely moving forward. Chennaiyin FC do not play like that and will come out all guns blazing against the Bangalore side.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC