ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is in its third week with a clash of two former champions on the cards. Two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC are set to lock horns with the 2019 champions Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennai FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo will be in for a challenge as his side takes on familiar foes Bengaluru FC. The Marina Machans started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. Midfield star Anirudh Thapa and new signing Esmael Goncalves got themselves on the scoresheet in that match.

However, after a spirited attacking performance, Chennaiyin FC were comparatively subdued in their second encounter against Kerala Blasters FC. To add to their woes, striker Jakub Sylvestr missed from the penalty spot and squandered the chance to get his first ISL goal.

The attack was in fine form against Jamshedpur FC but lacked the much-needed bite against Kerala Blasters. Chennaiyin FC will have their task cut out against a disciplined and well-trained Bengaluru FC team.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC could only manage a draw against Hyderabad FC in Head Coach Carles Cuadrat's 50th match in charge of the team. The Blues have not been at their best considering the high standards they have set for themselves.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. have lacked the attacking impetus that they have always been known for in the ISL. Bengaluru FC have scored two goals, with none of their main strikers managing to register themselves on the scoresheet.

Cuadrat will be content with his defensive setup as the trio of Fran Gonzalez, Juanan and Harmanjot Khabra have anchored the backline well. Bengaluru have utilized the pace of Ashique Kuruniyan well along the flanks to provide support in defense as well as assist in the attacking play.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Bengaluru FC will be in the hunt for their first ISL 2020-21 win (Courtesy - ISL)

Matches between the two sides have always been exciting with the tendency to produce a lot of goals. The head-to-head record is locked at three wins each with one match ending in a draw.

Indian football fans can expect a thrilling clash when the two southern giants take on each other. Considering their form in the ISL so far, we predict that the two sides will end up on level terms.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1 - 1 Bengaluru FC