ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Chennaiyin FC went down 1-4 against Hyderabad FC in the 47th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa. Hyderabad FC fluffed a lot of glorious chances in the first half but Halicharan Narzary scored two of the side’s four goals to batter Chennaiyin FC.

The match got off to a fiery start as Aridane Santana headed Joel Chianese into a lot of space in the very first minute. Chianese went for the far post but Vishal Kaith was up to the task as he saved it with his right hand.

Hyderabad FC continued to get glorious chances with Odei Onaindia missing a free header after Mohammad Yasir found him a lovey ball. For a period of time, Chennaiyin FC got into the game but they also kept missing.

Anirudh Thapa delivered a fine cross from the right-wing but Jakub Sylvestr fired his header way over the post. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte created a chance on his own when he raced to the by-line before cutting inside to take a shot. However, Laxmikant Kattimani was there to pull Hyderabad FC out of trouble with a superb save.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half on a promising note as Anirudh Thapa whipped in a decent free-kick to Deepak Tangri. The midfielder then diverted the ball to Memo Moura. However, Memo’s shot was blocked by fellow Brazilian Joao Victor.

The scenario completely changed when Chennaiyin FC conceded a comical goal after some confusion between Eli Sabia and Vishal Kaith. This created an open-goal opportunity for Joel Chianese and the Australian duly put Hyderabad FC ahead.

The Nizams doubled their lead in the 53rd minute following a stunning strike from Halicharan Narzary. It was a second-phase play after Narzary’s corner-kick was eventually shot on target by Aridane Santana. The shot was saved but the ball came back to Narzary. He struck it powerfully onto the cross-bar before it fell into the back of the net.

After a few substitutions, Chennaiyin FC got a lifeline as Anirudh Thapa tapped the ball into an open net after Laximakant Kattimani made an error. The goal was nullified soon after. Joao Victor curled the ball into the top-left corner from the edge of the box to make it 3-1 in Hyderabad FC's favor.

The Nizams then ran riot when Fran Sandaza released Narzary behind Chennaiyin FC’s defense. The Assamese winger got the chance to slot the ball past Kaith with a lot of composure. Thereafter, there was no coming back for the Marina Machans as Hyderabad FC broke their losing streak after three matches.

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs HFC: Who was the Hero of the Match

Advertisement

Halicharan Narzary in action. Courtesy: ISL

Left-winger Halicharan Narzary was named the ‘Hero of the Match’ for his superb brace against Chennaiyin FC. The Assamese player had only three goals from 67 matches but it changed on Monday with a cracking performance.

In this ongoing season, Narzary has been one of the best Indian players and he stepped up a level or two against Chennaiyin FC. Narzary had a massive role to play in Hyderabad FC’s dominant win. He doubled the lead at the right time with one of the best goals of this season. The second goal also showed how Narzary is becoming more of a clinical player in the final third.