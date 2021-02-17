Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news and more

ISL sides Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC square off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday, in a battle of two teams with contrasting form.

Chennaiyin FC have just 18 points from as many games. They have lost only six matches but it is the nine draws that have knocked the former ISL champions out of the competition. The Marina Machans will now play for pride against the Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC have 26 points from 17 matches and are looking a rejuvenated unit since Khalid Jamil took charge of the team. The Highlanders initially used to play a defensive brand of football. But the change of guard has injected aggression into the team. The Highlanders have now scored 11 goals in their last six games.

The two teams played out a nil-nil draw in their last meeting in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC have crossed swords 13 times, with the latter winning six matches. The southern team has bagged just 3 wins so far. Only four contests between them have ended in a draw.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

NorthEast United FC wins: 6

Advertisement

Draws: 4

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC team news

Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa (centre) is doubtful for the tie against NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa remains doubtful for the game as he didn't feature in their previous match. Csaba Laszlo's side will go all out to end their season on a high after their hopes of reaching the playoffs have been dashed.

NorthEast United FC will miss left-back Gurjinder Kumar in the upcoming game. The former Mohun Bagan player picked up a red card in their previous match. Provat Lakra might take his place in the starting line-up.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XIs

4️⃣ Goals in his first 5️⃣ appearances for the club!



𝐏 𝐑 𝐎 𝐋 𝐈 𝐅 𝐈 𝐂 💥 pic.twitter.com/0VHrlfkbN0 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspual, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestyr

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela

Catch Sportskeeda's live commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction

The likes of Federico Gallego and Luis Machado are at the top of their game and should look to score a goal for NorthEast United FC. Chennaiyin FC forwards have found the back of the net only when they have been handed opportunities on a platter.

A narrow win for the Highlanders is expected, thanks to their robust defense and their superb ability to convert chances upfront.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC