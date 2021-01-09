ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Chennaiyin FC will look to get their season up and running at last, when they take on Odisha FC in the early ISL kickoff on Sunday, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Csaba Laszlo's side has won just two games out of nine so far. The two-time ISL champions have been unable to build any sort of momentum in their campaign so far.

In their last game, they were well beaten by Hyderabad FC, who rode on a brace from Halicharan Narzary to win that game 4-1.

Chennaiyin have also been hit by the news that Rafael Crivellaro will miss the rest of the season, after damaging ankle ligaments. The injury was caused by a tackle from Pronay Halder towards the end of the game against ATK Mohun Bagan a couple of weeks ago.

After a torrid start to their season, Odisha FC finally opened their win account in their last game. In a goal-fest in Bambolim, Odisha beat Kerala Blasters 4-2, thanks to a brace from Diego Mauricio.

They are still at the bottom of the ISL standings but have closed the gap between themselves and the rest of the league. Coach Stuart Baxter will look for his team to build on that win, and post a consistent run of results.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC have met on two occasions, both of which happened in ISL 2019-20, which was Odisha's first season in the league.

The two sides drew 2-2 in Chennai before Odisha won 2-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Chennaiyin FC form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Odisha FC form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC team news

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin will be without Crivellaro for the rest of the season. The club had mentioned in a statement that they are in search of a replacement. But that player would still have to go through 14 days of quarantine in Goa before becoming available to play.

🚨Attention🚨: Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.



Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/8HQLoQm4VE#AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 9, 2021

In Crivellaro's absence, Laszlo could make adjustments to his attacking line. The likes of Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev and Isma could play along with Jakub Sylvestr.

Odisha FC

Odisha won their last game playing a 4-4-2 formation, with Mauricio and Manuel Onwu leading the line. Baxter is unlikely to change that. Having got their first win of the season in the last game, it would be a surprise to see any changes at all.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC predicted XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Isma.

Odisha FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh; Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC prediction

In Crivellaro's absence, Chennaiyin's creative focal point has been taken out. They struggled in the game against Hyderabad without that vital link player, and that could continue again.

However, Odisha FC's defense is not one of the strongest and a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Odisha FC