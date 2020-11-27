ISL 2020-21: Every home kit graded

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) season got underway on November 20. Like every new ISL season, we have a fresh batch of kits on the block.

The ISL has witnessed some absolute beauties, daring new designs, and a few mediocre efforts over the years. But with all 11 primary strips for this season out in the public eye, who's done the best job?

Here, we have compiled every one of them and graded each ISL home kit from the worst to the best.

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan in action

Ever since ATK and Mohun Bagan merged, there were intense speculations regarding the colors of the kit and logo of the team. The management listened to the clamor of the fans by sticking with Bagan's logo and by retaining their iconic color scheme for ISL. However, Mohun Bagan's iconic green and maroon colors, which are a part of The Mariners' century-long legacy and heritage, have been the only positive about this kit.

We expected some sort of re-imagined classics but had to be content with this. There's a lack of imagination and effort, as this is literally the same shirt that Bagan used in their recent I-League triumph.

Grade: C+

Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri in Bengaluru FC jersey

Bengaluru FC have gone with a classic blue shirt, complete with a suave white collar and red seam around the sleeve. The ISL 2020-21 season also marks the return of JSW Group as Bengaluru FC's principal sponsor — an alliance that the Blues proudly wore in front of their shirts for their first five seasons.

Puma has delivered yet again at the kit front. The shirt is simple, minimal, and striking at the same time.

Grade: A+

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC stuck to their royal blue number

The royal blue number produced by Indian sportswear brand Performax is complemented by beautiful white trimmings. The two-time ISL champions are once again sponsored by Apollo Tyres.

Similar to their IPL counterparts Chennai Super Kings, CFC have rarely experimented when it comes to their shirts except for the 18/19 primary shirt which featured a darker shade of blue on the shoulders similar to Nike's Vapor template shirts.

You can't go wrong with royal blue. It's another sleek and fine Chennaiyin FC home shirt.

Grade: A+

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC home kit (Image courtesy: Hyderabad FC Twitter)

Hyderabad FC have moved away from the all-black uniform of their debut ISL campaign and replaced it with an all-yellow shirt. It is complemented by black collars and sleeve cuffs. The shirt features a black diagonal design covering the chest.

White makes its first appearance in the HFC jersey color scheme, with a thin bold white line separating the yellow half of the shirt from the black diagonal chest portion. The yellow shirts will be complemented with yellow shorts.

It's a fresh look for the Nizams and the sponsor-free design is appreciable. But it's still an underwhelming effort.

Grade: C+

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have unchanged primary kit for ISL 2020-21

The Red Miners have gone with an unchanged primary kit for ISL 2020-21. The red home Nivia kit has navy blue sleeves and collar. The standout features on the shirt continue to be the saffron color imprint of the TATA steel plant and the traditional sculptural design at the bottom of the shirt. The latter designs are also found on the sides of the shorts.

The shirt has surely grown on us over time but it still has plenty of scope for improvement.

Grade: B

Kerala Blasters

The Kerala Blasters jersey provides a sense of home for the squad

Kerala Blasters rarely disappoint when it comes to kits. Manufactured by Reyaur Sports, the new primary strip, which is in the club’s iconic yellow and blue, pays homage to the state of Kerala.

The prominent yellow reflects the traditional elements unique to Kerala and celebrates the culture of the state. Byju's have taken over from Muthoot Fincorp Ltd as the Tuskers' sponsors. The jersey provides a sense of home for the squad and the blue on the shoulders are a nice addition.

If it wasn't for the horizontal lines that run along the breadth of the jersey, this one would have easily been on the top of the charts.

Grade: A

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC jersey looks less like a primary ISL kit and more like a training strip (Image courtesy: Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City have switched to a lighter shade of their familiar blue kit for ISL 2020-21, courtesy of City Football Group acquiring their majority stake. Puma was roped in to manufacture the new strips and the iconic brand has brought in this year's most frequently used 'honeycomb template' to the Indian top-flight.

The jersey has a modern yet simple look with a sublimated seasonal hexagonal front panel graphic. Meanwhile, Dafa News has come on board as their sponsors.

The template is used by all Puma-sponsored teams including Mumbai's sister club and Premier League giants Manchester City. With all due respect to Puma's adventurous effort, the Mumbai jersey looks less like a primary ISL kit and more like a training strip.

Grade: B

FC Goa

FC Goa's Uzzo jersey

The new FC Goa kit, termed as the 'Uzzo jersey', takes inspiration from ‘Uzzo’ — the Konkani word for fire. The new home strip of the ISL Shield winners sports a fire pattern, and it is woven into the famous bright orange shirt. The collars, cuffs, and the numberings are in a white shade. Indinews is the new sponsor of the Gaurs.

The 'Uzzo' textures throughout the home strip add something extra. It's a different and innovative effort but nothing tops their erstwhile blue numbers.

Grade: B+

NorthEast United

NorthEast United FC will don an unchanged armor for ISL 7 (Image courtesy: NEUFC Twitter)

Similar to Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC will also don an unchanged armor for ISL 7. The tone of red used in NEUFC kits has always been a fan favorite. The vertical black twin stripes at the bottom of the all-red shirt work while on the shoulders they simply do not. The stripes are also found at the back of the shirt and the sides of the shorts.

Performax manufactured the home shirts and Parimatch News has snapped up the principal sponsorship rights for ISL 2020-21.

There's nothing particularly wrong with the Highlanders home kit, but we have seen better NEUFC kits in ISL.

Grade: B+

Odisha FC

Odisha FC kit is a stunner

Odisha FC have eradicated memories of their shoddy kits of the previous edition of ISL with an absolute stunner. The home jersey manufactured by T10 features a rare color scheme as it combines black with purple.

The Fibre 🧵, Essence 🌟& Resilience 🛡️ of Odisha is now our skin. Using these 3 characteristics, we will channel the #KhaantiOdia spirit.



Every game of the @IndSuperLeague that we play in shall radiate ⚫💜⚪🔴!



Us, You & Odisha. Strong and Sacred.#AmaTeamAmaGame #OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/BJ8GhzLFzE — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 9, 2020

The shirt is a tribute to the history, culture, tradition, and the very essence of the eastern Indian state of Odisha, along with celebrating the khaanti (pure) Odia spirit. The bottom half of the shirt has a unique design that represents the cultural and architectural richness of the state.

This is a hit for us. It's an absolute beauty with an impressive design.

Grade: A+

SC East Bengal

The first of our new designer kits! The Home kit is a stylised version of the very flame in the club logo. “It had to be simple, iconic, and distinctly recognisable from afar.” said designer Meghna Nayak.#RedAndGoldForever #AmraHolamLaalHolud #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/qKSoUX4Zur — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 2, 2020

ISL's newest entrants, SC East Bengal have persisted with their iconic Lal Holud color palette. Designed by the Kolkata-based designer Meghna Nayak, the shirt sports every feature upholding the historic club’s heritage. The home kit, which is a mix of the traditional red and yellow colors, has East Bengal's renowned flame design embedded at the bottom. The look is completed by black shorts.

The East Bengal colors always gel well and the yellow flames, in particular, make this shirt work. In all, it is a smart and sharp shirt for the ISL debutants.

Grade: B+