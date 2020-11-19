ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about FC Goa winger Jorge Ortiz

Jorge Ortiz will be one from the bevy of stars joining the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. The Spaniard will be looking to fill the void left behind by Hugo Boumous at FC Goa.

But just who exactly is the 28-year-old Ortiz, who has so far spent his whole football career playing in Spain?

Here is everything you need to know about Jorge Ortiz

#1 Early Days and Youth Career

At Getafe FC, Jorge Ortiz received his football education, rising through the ranks as a promising attacking player. It was in the 2010-11 season that Ortiz played in the Division of Honour in Spain. The following season, he began his senior career playing for CD Madridejos in the Tercera Division in Spain.

He made an immediate impact, scoring five goals in the 20 games he played that season.

Ortiz then made the move to Albacete Balompie in 2012, but after not getting enough game time, he signed for CP Villarrobledo. He formed a formidable partnership with Kike Espinosa, as they combined to score goals aplenty.

#2 Move to Inter de Madrid in 2014

Jorge Ortiz

In 2014, Ortiz made the move to Inter de Madrid. Courtesy his eye-catching displays in the 38 games he played for them, he earned a move to AD Alcorcon's B side. With them, he was promoted to the second division of Spanish football, but he made only three starts for them.

His nomadic career through Spain continued. He next signed for Fuenlabrada in 2016, playing in the Segunda B.

#3 Move to Atletico Madrid's B team and FC Goa signing

In 2018, Jorge Ortiz signed for Atletico Madrid's B team. Even though he scored in his first start, he was not kept there for long. Ortiz signed for Cultural Leonesa and Atletico Baleares after.

Ortiz most recently scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Atletico Baleares in the Segunda Division play-offs in July. Goa head coach Juan Ferrando would hope that the move to the ISL will pay off in the long run for both the club and Ortiz himself.